Pleasantville, NJ

Rutgers lands 16th commitment for 2023 with pledge from in-state WR

By Paul Harvey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers is working on putting together its 2023 recruiting class and picked up another in-state prospect. Friday evening, the Scarlet Knights received a commitment from Famah Toure, an in-state receiver out of...

Former area high school pitcher inks contract with Trenton Thunder of MLB Draft League

Christian Capuano, a 2016 graduate and former standout pitcher at Vernon Township High School and 2020 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham (FDU-Florham), has signed a contract with the Trenton Thunder of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League. Formed in 2021, the MLB Draft League is a training ground for baseball’s top draft-eligible talent. The league is comprised of six teams that play in former minor league baseball stadiums in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. In its inaugural season last year, 39 players from the league were selected in the MLB Draft and another 50 players from the league either signed with MLB teams as undrafted free agents or with the independent league.
TRENTON, NJ
Paulsboro, NJ cop who slept with trainee on duty to stay fired

PAULSBORO — A former police officer will remain fired after sleeping with a cop under his supervision who was still learning the ropes. Elijah Camacho lost his job with the Paulsboro police on August 10, 2021, after admitting to the relationship. Camacho and the female trainee had sex while he was on duty between five and 10 times in 2020.
Hammonton Makers tour Warehouse 15

On July 5, the Hammonton Makers had their July meetup at Warehouse 15. The goal of the meeting was for members of the club to show off some of their projects that were made in Warehouse 15, and to possibly make new friends. Some people came out to the space to check it out, and see what was going on with the Hammonton Makers as well.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Ocean City announces winners of Night in Venice boat parade

This was one memorable Night in Venice display Saturday. There were floating tiki boats packed with Mummers strumming away. A yacht-themed “Shark Week,” complete with dancing great whites. And a “truck,” gliding along the water with a man singing in the back. It doesn’t get any...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Staycation in NJ: More great day trip ideas in South Jersey

If you've never been to Long Beach Island (LBI) you're missing a unique Jersey Shore treasure. You won't find any boardwalks and there is only one way in and one way out. That keeps the atmosphere and feel of a less developed barrier reef island more peaceful and authentic. It also causes some major traffic headaches getting on, off and up and down the island.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ

