Rutgers lands 16th commitment for 2023 with pledge from in-state WR

Christian Capuano, a 2016 graduate and former standout pitcher at Vernon Township High School and 2020 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham (FDU-Florham), has signed a contract with the Trenton Thunder of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League. Formed in 2021, the MLB Draft League is a training ground for baseball’s top draft-eligible talent. The league is comprised of six teams that play in former minor league baseball stadiums in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. In its inaugural season last year, 39 players from the league were selected in the MLB Draft and another 50 players from the league either signed with MLB teams as undrafted free agents or with the independent league.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO