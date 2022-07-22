ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old boy in extremely critical conditon after near-drowning in Phoenix

Cover picture for the articleDay-old baby left wrapped in blanket in front of Mesa home. A baby no more than a day old was left abandoned in a blanket at the doorstep of a Mesa home in the heat and officers are glad the homeowner answered the...

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix rescue crews find woman’s body on trail at North Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a mountain trail in north Phoenix. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called out to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues where a woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters found the woman was “beyond resuscitation efforts” and pronounced dead. Police say the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - A mountain rescue in Phoenix turned deadly on the morning of July 26. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a mountain rescue at North Mountain. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the victim, identified only as an adult male, was dead. The investigation will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 94-year-old Donald Detzler as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday morning in Scottsdale. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place near Paul’s Ace Hardware, close to Scottsdale and McDowell roads at about 10:30 a.m. [...]
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police contact nonprofit to help homeless mother and son

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New federal laws are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify, arrest triple-stabbing suspect at Apache Junction bar

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bar in west Phoenix causing noise issues for some neighbors

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Onesie-clad burglar breaks into Phoenix boutique store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance video shows someone wearing a leopard-print onesie breaking into a Phoenix boutique store and stealing several designer handbags on Tuesday. “I kind of felt like maybe it was like a joke or something but then obviously it wasn’t,” said Catharine Raslavsky, the owner of Poor Little Rich Girl.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Phoenix rescue crews find man’s body on trail at North Mountain. Phoenix fire crews were called to a mountain rescue on the trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues Tuesday morning. Parts of Coconino County brace for monsoon storms and flooding. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. By...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

47% decrease in scam robocalls in one year, report says

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Phoenix PD contacted Angels...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert students go back to school with changes in place

Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande that left a man with serious injuries. Casa Grande Police say 47-year-old Esiquiel Mata and 34-year-old Amber Beets were arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 19 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

