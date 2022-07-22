ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Newborn baby found abandoned in front of Mesa home

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother plans to sue DCS after boy allegedly killed by grandmother in Scottsdale. The mother of the boy who police said was tortured and killed by his grandmother and her husband plans to sue DCS for $12 million. Former President Trump and vice president...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 4

BringMeTheChaos
4d ago

prosecute, they should have gone to a fire station or a hospital they won't even take your name if you choose not to.

Reply(1)
4
 

AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix rescue crews find woman’s body on trail at North Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a mountain trail in north Phoenix. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called out to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues where a woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters found the woman was “beyond resuscitation efforts” and pronounced dead. Police say the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Onesie-clad burglar breaks into Phoenix boutique store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance video shows someone wearing a leopard-print onesie breaking into a Phoenix boutique store and stealing several designer handbags on Tuesday. “I kind of felt like maybe it was like a joke or something but then obviously it wasn’t,” said Catharine Raslavsky, the owner of Poor Little Rich Girl.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police contact nonprofit to help homeless mother and son

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New federal laws are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a man is accused of fatally stabbing his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home. Yuma police said Tuesday that 63-year-old Jerry Klahn has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police say officers responded to a domestic...
YUMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker dies on North Mountain trail in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - A mountain rescue in Phoenix turned deadly on the morning of July 26. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a mountain rescue at North Mountain. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the victim, identified only as an adult male, was dead. The investigation will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify, arrest triple-stabbing suspect at Apache Junction bar

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande that left a man with serious injuries. Casa Grande Police say 47-year-old Esiquiel Mata and 34-year-old Amber Beets were arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 19 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Thieves stole from Phoenix veteran in home burglary

Carlos Lopez said he came home to a mess during the morning of July 24, and found that most of what he has worked for over the years were stolen, including his Air Force uniforms and other things he need to make a living. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bar in west Phoenix causing noise issues for some neighbors

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Group of college teens raising money to help Tempe blind couple

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is an unlikely friendship that was born out of kindness and compassion. On Tuesday, a group of 19-year-old college kids were checking in and saying hello to Tina and Tony Sohl. Over the weekend, Tony Sohl was walking on the side of the street when Jeremy, Carsen and Dylan spotted him.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Gas line leak at Scottsdale apartment pool forces evacuations

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale apartment complex and surrounding area were evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas line to a swimming pool heater malfunctioned. The Scottsdale Fire Department said hazmat crews at the site near Thompson Peak Parkway and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road heard loud noises coming from an underground pool equipment storage unit around 8 a.m.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

3 teens arrested, one in the hospital after shooting at a party in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage police say a shooting between at least three teens ended with one of them being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in a neighborhood near Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue. Police were called after someone reported to 911 that shots were fired after a fight at a party.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mesa mobile home community sells for $44 million

Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Phoenix rescue crews find man’s body on trail at North Mountain. Phoenix fire crews were called to a mountain rescue on the trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues Tuesday morning. Parts of Coconino County brace for monsoon storms and flooding. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. By...
PHOENIX, AZ

