ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots Release DL Byron Cowart

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZeEL_0gpdMi3j00

FOXBORO — With the start of 2022 training camp just days away, the New England Patriots have already begun the process of trimming their roster.

New England confirmed on Friday that they have released defensive lineman Byron Cowart, after three seasons.

The 26-year-old joined the Patriots as a fifth-round (159 overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite logging 462 defensive snaps in his first two seasons with the team, Cowart has yet to build an extensive resume. From 2019-2020, he played in 19 games, compiling 15 tackles, three quarterback hits, 29 tackles (three, for-loss) and one sack. The University of Maryland product was placed on PUP prior to the start of 2021 training camp.

At his best, Cowart has the ability to play on the inside and outside. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman is strong enough to set the edge and flashes the ability to push offensive tackles back into the backfield. Perhaps his greatest strength is his length and upper-body strength to stack blockers. He has decent closing speed, initial quickness and agility. Cowart has often had his share of difficulty when locating the ball; leading to some delays in getting into position.

Still, with fellow linemen Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis, Henry Anderson and rookie Christian Barmore likely to remain ahead of him on the positional depth chart, Cowart faced an uphill battle to gain a roster spot. After missing mandatory minicamp in June, his days in New England appeared to be numbered.

Following Cowart’s release, only four players remain on the Patriots’ roster from their much-maligned 2019 draft class. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, linebacker Chase Winovich and quarterback Jarrett Stidham were all traded this offseason. Cornerback Ken Webster and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt have also since left New England.

Running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and punter Jake Bailey are still with the team heading towards training camp. While cornerback Joejuan Williams also remains on the roster, he has since become the subject of release rumors, as well.

The Patriots roster currently holds 84 players, as hybrid wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry was placed on the Reserve/Retired list on Friday.

With all players required to report by Tuesday, the Patriots will conduct their first training camp practice on Wednesday on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
The Spun

Mark Wahlberg Reacts To Friend Baker Mayfield Getting Traded

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has strong ties to Cleveland sports and considers now-former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a friend. He once viewed Mayfield as a potential successor to Tom Brady on his beloved New England Patriots. So in the wake of Baker being unceremoniously traded to the Carolina Panthers, Wahlberg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Falcon Report

Falcons Salary-Dump Trade 'Rumor': Deion Jones to Cowboys?

Can the Atlanta Falcons salary-dump a trade of Deion Jones onto the Dallas Cowboys?. A recent trade "rumor'' (suggestion) has the Cowboys trying to make a move for once-upon-a-time star Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. This sounds fine for a Falcons team that seems to want to move on from Jones, even as he has been a playmaker with the Falcons for the last six seasons. In that time, he has accumulated 652 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and a whopping five pick-sixes.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Bengals: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

After a spectacular Super Bowl run, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to make a return next season. They fell short against the Los Angeles Rams, but the front office has made big moves to improve the roster. Even so, there are some possible trades to make to help Cincinnati gain some future draft picks to remain atop of the league. For that reason, we look at three potential trade candidates on the Bengals roster entering training camp.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Davis
Person
Deatrich Wise
Person
Jake Bailey
92.3 The Fan

Mary Kay Cabot: I expect Deshaun Watson to be playing this season, even if it's only in the second half

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Release Dl#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022. Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.
NFL
AllDolphins

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tindall Talk, McDaniel vs. Flores, and More

Part 2 of the new SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey, Alain. My biggest fan concern is that Year 3 will be a waste under Tua: Is there any chance everyone already knows Tua’s not the answer after his first two years? Shouldn’t we have upgraded after Year 2? Maybe he’s a draft bust who doesn’t need further evaluation? Thanks!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

NFL strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

It's not exactly a science to determine which NFL teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how good each team is yet. But when making the schedule every year, the NFL tries to ensure that the best teams from the season before play the toughest slates while ...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/24/22)

It is Sunday, July 24, 2022, and training camp is officially underway for the Cleveland Browns rookies and quarterbacks. A photo of one of those Browns quarterbacks is our top story on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words. Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllBengals

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis, defensive end Raymond Johnson III and linebacker Tegray Scales on Monday afternoon. Davis originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played in the USFL earlier this year, finishing with 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games with Houston.
CINCINNATI, OH
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy