Patriots Release DL Byron Cowart

FOXBORO — With the start of 2022 training camp just days away, the New England Patriots have already begun the process of trimming their roster.

New England confirmed on Friday that they have released defensive lineman Byron Cowart, after three seasons.

The 26-year-old joined the Patriots as a fifth-round (159 overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite logging 462 defensive snaps in his first two seasons with the team, Cowart has yet to build an extensive resume. From 2019-2020, he played in 19 games, compiling 15 tackles, three quarterback hits, 29 tackles (three, for-loss) and one sack. The University of Maryland product was placed on PUP prior to the start of 2021 training camp.

At his best, Cowart has the ability to play on the inside and outside. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman is strong enough to set the edge and flashes the ability to push offensive tackles back into the backfield. Perhaps his greatest strength is his length and upper-body strength to stack blockers. He has decent closing speed, initial quickness and agility. Cowart has often had his share of difficulty when locating the ball; leading to some delays in getting into position.

Still, with fellow linemen Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis, Henry Anderson and rookie Christian Barmore likely to remain ahead of him on the positional depth chart, Cowart faced an uphill battle to gain a roster spot. After missing mandatory minicamp in June, his days in New England appeared to be numbered.

Following Cowart’s release, only four players remain on the Patriots’ roster from their much-maligned 2019 draft class. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, linebacker Chase Winovich and quarterback Jarrett Stidham were all traded this offseason. Cornerback Ken Webster and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt have also since left New England.

Running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and punter Jake Bailey are still with the team heading towards training camp. While cornerback Joejuan Williams also remains on the roster, he has since become the subject of release rumors, as well.

The Patriots roster currently holds 84 players, as hybrid wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry was placed on the Reserve/Retired list on Friday.

With all players required to report by Tuesday, the Patriots will conduct their first training camp practice on Wednesday on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.