COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia couple is hoping to raise awareness about poisonous mushrooms after their beloved dog died from eating them in their yard. This weekend, Mike and Cindy Casto found their dog Ruffles, a nearly 7-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, had gotten into some mushrooms. They brought her to their primary veterinary clinic and an emergency veterinary hospital but lost her a little more than 24 hours later.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO