Pittsburgh Pirates acquire Colin Holderman from New York Mets

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired pitcher Colin Holderman from the New York Mets in a trade.

Colin Holderman was traded in exchange for Daniel Vogelbach.

Holderman is 26-year-old and has made 15 appearances this season. Of those 15 appearances, Holderman has allowed an earned run in just two of them.

The pitcher made Mets’ history when he allowed one earned run out of his first nine big league outings. He was one of 11 relief pitchers in the team’s history to do so.

Holderman has a batting average of .216.

