ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates acquire Colin Holderman from New York Mets

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAsYR_0gpdJGe800
Pittsburgh Pirates acquire Colin Holderman from New York Mets The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired pitcher Colin Holderman from the New York Mets in a trade. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired pitcher Colin Holderman from the New York Mets in a trade.

Colin Holderman was traded in exchange for Daniel Vogelbach.

Holderman is 26-year-old and has made 15 appearances this season. Of those 15 appearances, Holderman has allowed an earned run in just two of them.

The pitcher made Mets’ history when he allowed one earned run out of his first nine big league outings. He was one of 11 relief pitchers in the team’s history to do so.

Holderman has a batting average of .216.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Spun

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#The New York Mets#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Giants Worked Out Veteran Free Agent On Monday

The New York Giants worked out a former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end on Monday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants wanted to take a look at Eric Ebron as training camp is just around the corner. Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Steelers before he became an unrestricted...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox acquire outfielder in trade with Brewers

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday. They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee's player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester. Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy