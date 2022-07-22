ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Columbus man arrested for shooting woman in Portsmouth on Friday

By Amanda Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022): The Portsmouth Police Department provided updates on a shooting that occurred on Mabert Road Friday.

Portsmouth PD says it happened in the 1600 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus, was arrested for Felonious Assault, Portsmouth PD says.

The department says further charges may come from the Scioto County Grand Jury.

UPDATE (8:41 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022): A witness at the scene says the shooting was after an altercation between one person and a passenger in a vehicle.

They say the vehicle then left, came back, and someone in the back seat shot a firearm at a residence on Mabert Road.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Portsmouth Police Chief Deborah Brewer tells 13 News it happened on Mabert Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roMU8_0gpdJDzx00
One person injured after Portsmouth shooting

Chief Brewer says the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are still at the scene. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcXMG_0gpdJDzx00

13 News has a crew headed that way and will provide updates as soon as possible.

