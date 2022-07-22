ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Man pleads not guilty in 1982 cold case murder of Seaside girl Anne Pham

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

MONTEREY — A 70-year-old Nevada man charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old Central Coast girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class was extradited Friday to California, where he entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, prosecutors said.

Robert John Lanoue, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested earlier this month in Reno, Nevada, in the killing of Anne Pham after detectives say they solved the cold case using DNA evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtYZh_0gpdJBEV00
Anne Pham Seaside Police Department

The child disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in Seaside, near Monterey. Her body was found two days later in the former Ford Ord. She had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled, California authorities said.

Lanoue was charged with one count of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations that he murdered Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Lanoue was assigned a public defender, said Monterey County prosecutor Matt L'Heureux. The Monterey County Public Defender's office did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

Lanoue was 29 years old at the time of the girl's killing and lived near her home in Seaside, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw04z_0gpdJBEV00
Robert Lanoue Washoe County Sheriff's Office

The case was reopened in 2020 when investigators with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Task Force worked with the Seaside Police Department to submit evidence from the case for DNA testing after receiving a grant to reopen cold cases.

On July 6, California investigators obtained a warrant for Lanoue's arrest. Lanoue was already in the Washoe County jail in Nevada where he was booked on June 8 for a parole violation, records showed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Injury crash closes southbound I-880 connector to Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Plan for quarry near Gilroy draws Indigenous tribe's blowback

GILROY (KPIX) -- In southern Santa Clara County a battle is brewing over a plan to turn a Native American spiritual site into an open-pit sand and gravel mine.  On the map, an area just off Highway 101 south of Gilroy is called Sargent but the Native Americans who used to live there had a different name: Juristac. Now, just beyond the windswept hills by the highway, a land-holding company called Sargent Ranch Partners has proposed digging a sand and gravel quarry to supply base material for regional construction projects.  "As soon as we heard about that, our tribe spoke...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose home of Cesar Chavez purchased by local nonprofit

SAN JOSE - An East San Jose home that once belonged to legendary civil rights leader and labor activist Cesar Chavez has been purchased by a local nonprofit, which hopes to turn the house into a national landmark.Maritza Maldonado says buying Cesar Chavez' former San Jose home was an emotional experience."I literally cried," Maldonado said.Her community services agency, Amigos de Guadalupe, quickly raised a million dollars for the purchase the property, once they found out the Chavez family had put it up for sale in May."We want to make sure that this is preserved for future generations.  What's happening with...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Seaside, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Seaside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Protesters call for closure of Reid-Hillview Airport after small-plane crash

SAN JOSE -- A recent small airplane crash in San Jose is renewing calls to close Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose.On Saturday evening, a few dozen neighbors demonstrated at the crash site and chanted "Shut it down now! Shut it down now!""[This is crash] number seven.  There's another one that I don't know about, they were talking about it.  It could be number 8," said demonstrator Dara Cano.Cano has lived across from the airport for 50 years. The plane crashed near her house at the corner of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street, just outside of the airport.  Investigators believe...
SAN JOSE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Governor Proclaims State of Emergency Due To Oak Fire

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the impact of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened California’s critical infrastructure, and forced the evacuation of 3,000 residents. The Oak fire began on Friday and as of Saturday night has burned 11,500 acres.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood city manager is a joke!

I can give you some info regarding Artie Field’s tenure in Salinas. I know it’s been a while ago but I was disgusted with his behavior there as City Manager. I filed a formal complaint with the City Attorney’s office against the directives that he gave me. I was the Building Official at the time. The investigation determined that he was at fault for giving me direction to ignore life safety violations that directly affected the life safety of Salinas residents especially those of Hispanic residents.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Dna#Violent Crime
edsource.org

Enrollment decline: LAUSD's Carvalho says families leaving the state or choosing to home-school

California’s K-12 enrollment decline of more than 270,000 students since the pandemic began is largely attributable to people leaving the state, not enrolling children in transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, or deciding to home-school their children but failing to file the paperwork to account for them, the head of the state’s largest school district and other experts said Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

African-focused Lost in Riddim music fest coming to San Jose

SAN JOSE -- The organizers of a Nigerian music festival that launched last year in Sacramento have announced their two-day fall celebration will be held in a San Jose park this October.The successful inaugural edition of the Lost in Riddim Festival was held last fall in Sacramento's Railyards District. According to a press release, the festival is relocating to a new home at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose for the Oct. 1-2 festival. Organizers say the outdoor event will feature a much larger area with two main stages offering attendees non-overlapping performances as well as a third and much...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monte Sereno approves plan for 225 new 'granny units'

SANTA CLARA COUNTY - The city of Monte Sereno has come up with a creative, if controversial, plan to satisfy the state's requirement for the construction of new housing.That plan leans heavily on the construction of up to 225 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) which are commonly known as "Granny Units" over the next eight years."ADUs are a way to add to the housing stock and a way to create more affordable housing," said city councilman Shawn Leuthold.The city council approved a plan that would incentivize residents to build ADUs by cutting permit fees in half through December 1.The city's plan...
MONTE SERENO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $660M as lottery frenzy grows

SACRAMENTO -- Friday night's Mega Millions drawing will be for a pot of gold of at least $660 million, according to lottery officials.The jackpot was initially projected to grow to at least $660 million after there were no winning tickets sold for the $555 million Mega Millions prize Tuesday night  If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $359.7 million in cash, Mega Millions says — though the numbers are all but certain to grow as people flock to buy tickets.Tuesday's winning numbers were 2, 31,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coalition kicks off campaign to engage Black voters ahead of midterms

Washington — More than 40 organizations are joining forces as a coalition to mobilize African American voters for November's midterm elections, with the announcement of a multi-state voter engagement and organizing effort expected Monday, officials familiar with the campaign told CBS News.The National Unity 2022 Black Voting and Power Building Campaign, or Unity 22, will focus on building a broad intergenerational coalition to maximize resources, providing tools to Black voters and fighting back against historic attacks on various rights, according to press releases from the groups."It's not just talking about, this is what's on the ballot and this is why...
ELECTIONS
KSBY News

More about the new queen crowned at the Mid-State Fair

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair has a new queen.17-year-old Brooke Smith from Templeton was crowned 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair. Smith was also chosen as Miss Congeniality. The ceremony took place on Wednesday July 20, 2022, the opening day of the fair. Smith graduated from Templeton High School and plans...
TEMPLETON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $660 million jackpot

SACRAMENTO -- Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was for a pot of gold of at least $660 million, according to lottery officials.The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $359.7 million in cash, Mega Millions says — though the numbers are all but certain to grow as people flock to buy tickets.There were four Match 5 winners Tuesday night, in Arizona, California, North Carollina and New Hampshire.In 2022 alone,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks hire David Quinn as new head coach

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach.The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team."His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against," general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. "We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization."The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy