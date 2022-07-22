Underweight Horses Rescued From Merced County Property

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
