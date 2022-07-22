ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Underweight Horses Rescued From Merced County Property

KMJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCED, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – Three underweight horses have been rescued after a Craigslist posting raised a red flag in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of these animals after...

www.kmjnow.com

Comments / 1

KTVU FOX 2

Mariposa Sheriff’s says unprompted militia group spotted near Oak Fire

The Merced Sheriff's Department said an unprompted local militia group is attempting to assist law enforcement officials in battling the out-of-control Oak Fire. In a statement released Sunday, the sheriff's office said they are not un-supportive of community groups helping fellow neighbors, but they wanted to stress they have not requested assistance from any local militia group.
MARIPOSA, CA
KMJ

Man Caught Red-Handed With Stolen Cat Loader In Madera

MADERA, Calif. — A man was caught red-handed with a stolen Cat Loader in Madera. Police were called to the Fresno River near Cleveland Ave and found Brent Norman with the large tool that he had stolen from a nearby job site. According to officers, Norman lied and said...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Crews Build Some Containment Around Massive Mariposa County Wildfire

(KMJ) – Mandatory evacuation orders and road closures remain in place as more than 2,500 fire personnel continue to battle the Oak Fire. The blaze began early Friday afternoon along Highway 140 near Midpines. Since the, it has destroyed 10 structures, damaged five more, and continues to threaten more than 3,200 others.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
DogTime

French Bulldog Rescued From Puppy Mill Named “Stanley Smiles”

A French Bulldog rescued from a “deplorable” puppy mill in Modesto, California, earned a fitting nickname. “Stanley Smiles” shows off his adorable upturned lips in every photo. He currently resides at Roadogs Rescue, a spot for “Bulldog breeds with medical issues and disabilities.” Overall, authorities confiscated over 140 dogs from the California puppy mill. Nikki Carvey, […] The post French Bulldog Rescued From Puppy Mill Named “Stanley Smiles” appeared first on DogTime.
MODESTO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Drunk Driving Suspect Causes Four-Vehicle Deadly Collision in Ceres CA

Modesto police believe a DUI driver is responsible for causing a deadly chain-reaction intersection accident in Ceres Friday night. Investigators say it happened at the intersection of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road on July 22, 2022. The Modesto Bee reports the tragic incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Modesto officers...
CERES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Big-Rig Crash on Highway 120 [Escalon, CA]

ESCALON, CA (July 25, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, an unknown number of victims were killed in a multi-vehicle big-rig crash on Highway 120. Officers responded to the scene around 2:00 p.m., on July 5th. The collision involved a big-rig and two sedans. However, the events leading up to the...
ESCALON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves Are Targeting Farmers In Stanislaus County, Stealing ATVs And Tools

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are sending out a warning to farmers in eastern Stanislaus County after a rash of thefts and break-ins at ranches. Investigators say thieves are cutting through fences and gates – and breaking locks. It appears the suspects are targeting ATVs and tools, and they’re using the stolen ATVs to steal copper wire as well. The thefts are happening from Highways 132 and 120. The latest area hit was Fogarty and Warnerville roads. In at least one case, the sheriff’s office says a suspect pulled a gun on a farmer who was following them.
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
The Valley Citizen

Police Pull Body from Canal in Modesto’s College District

At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 10-16, 2022, eight arrested

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA

