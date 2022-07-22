Underweight Horses Rescued From Merced County Property

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are sending out a warning to farmers in eastern Stanislaus County after a rash of thefts and break-ins at ranches. Investigators say thieves are cutting through fences and gates – and breaking locks. It appears the suspects are targeting ATVs and tools, and they’re using the stolen ATVs to steal copper wire as well. The thefts are happening from Highways 132 and 120. The latest area hit was Fogarty and Warnerville roads. In at least one case, the sheriff’s office says a suspect pulled a gun on a farmer who was following them.

4 DAYS AGO