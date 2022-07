Last week I enjoyed reading newspaper articles about the Lawn Lake flood that took place 40 years ago. It was a force of nature that could not be stopped and the damage was great, but Wow! how the town came together to help each other out. I was at a local coffee shop talking with a few people who were in town when this happened and they retold the stories of how quickly people responded to help their neighbors. The recovery efforts were intense and required long hours of hard work, but it wasn’t beyond the heartfelt passion of the residents of Estes Park who pulled together resources to benefit those in need. The necessities of life were met through the generosity of countless neighbors who gave of their time, talent and treasures.

