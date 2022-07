Click here to read the full article. Gucci is back on the top of Lyst’s quarterly hottest brand ranking after the spot was taken by Balenciaga for the last nine months. Data compiled by Lyst showed that searches for Gucci jumped 286 percent in the 48 hours after the collection with Adidas was released in June. The announcement of its collaboration with British singer Harry Styles on the Ha Ha Ha collection, which will be in stores in October, as well as the “Cosmogonie” resort 2023 show in Puglia, also boosted the brand’s online engagement.More from WWDKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO