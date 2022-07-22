ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana's Tyler Robertson will sign with Padres

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCWIl_0gpdDkZi00

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana third baseman Tyler Robertson announced that he would be signing with the San Diego Padres on Friday, July 22.

Robertson was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round with the 420th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 19.

The junior is the first-ever Ragin' Cajun to be picked by San Diego.

"It's a very big dream come true," Robertson said. "I've been playing since all six and have been working my butt off. It's all I could ever wish for, and I just have to thank everyone that's helped me this whole process. I'm just blessed beyond measure. I'm very excited. It's a dream come true for sure."

Robertson had a .314 batting average last season with UL and was 3rd on the team with 41 runs and 66 hits.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Significant Reporter Hire For NFL Season

ESPN is finalizing its reporter roster for the fast-approaching 2022 NFL season. This Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced a significant reporter hire to be a member of upcoming NFL coverage. ESPN has announced veteran reporter Katherine Terrell is returning to the network. She will be covering the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lafayette, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KATC News

KATC News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy