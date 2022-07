For months, a Utah family feared their lost cat was dead. "It was just very hard, because -- he's one of my best friends," said Allison Flitton. Her cat Mittens disappeared roughly four months ago. That's when the family drove their boat from Mountain Green, Utah, to Salt Lake to get that boat repaired. What they didn't know is that Mittens had snuck under the cover of that boat, and when mechanics pulled off the cover -- Mittens ran away.

MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO