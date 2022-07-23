ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran, CA

Man dies after being shot multiple times, then run over in Corcoran

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

A man was killed in Corcoran after he was shot and then run over by separate people early on Friday morning.

Corcoran police say the incident began just after 1 am in the area of North Avenue and 6 1/2 Avenue.

The 27-year-old man was riding his bicycle when the occupants of a passing vehicle shot him multiple times.

He managed to escape from the area, but fell onto the road.

That's when another passing vehicle hit him.

Police believe the driver of the second vehicle did not see the victim in the roadway and was not involved in the shooting.

When first responders arrived, they tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information about it is urged to call Detective Pfarr at 559-992-5151.

Comments / 7

Miguel Chavez
3d ago

These things didn’t used to happen in Corcoran. Lots of garbage coming into this little community.

Reply(1)
8
ABC30 Central Valley

Crews battling apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling an apartment and business fire in central Fresno Monday morning. Officials say the fire started at a complex on E. Belmont and N. Glenn Avenues and it appears to have spread to a neighboring trailer business. A third alarm was called to call...
FRESNO, CA
