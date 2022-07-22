ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Nearly 1.2 million apply for 'hero pay'

By Brian Bakst
mprnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost twice as many people have applied for pandemic hero bonuses as Minnesota officials once expected would qualify. As the deadline ran out Friday afternoon nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted— 1,199,512 to be exact— according to the Minnesota...

www.mprnews.org

KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair looking to hire thousands before this year's get-together

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair is looking to fill over a thousand positions before the get-together begins late next month.The state fair will host a job fair on Wednesday in hopes of hiring more workers. The job fair starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. in the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds in St. Paul.Job seekers are encouraged to register online before coming to the job fair, but it is not required.There are 1,200 positions available, including ticket sellers and takers, parking and park ride attendants, custodians and more. Those unable to attend can visit the employment center across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Avenue.The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.
WJON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota's first Latina mayor will not seek reelection

Richfield mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez is the first Latina mayor in the state and that city’s youngest mayor. This spring, Gonzalez announced that she will not seek reelection, but her time as mayor has sparked a conversation on more representation in local government. Gonzalez joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about what she has accomplished during her time as mayor and what she hopes her legacy will be.
RICHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

The power of Black male educators

Do you remember a teacher who really made a difference in your life as a child? A teacher who really saw you and encouraged you?. Minnesota schools have a persistent opportunity gap, with Native American children, Black children and other children of color less likely to graduate high school than their white peers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
mprnews.org

St. Louis County takes first step to drop controversial jail medical provider, expand services with St. Luke's

St. Louis County commissioners took the first step on Tuesday to choose a new health care provider for people incarcerated in the county jail. The county board is expected to give final approval next week to a contract with St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth that will provide expanded medical and mental health services. Tuesday’s preliminary vote was 5-0, with two commissioners absent.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

VP Kamala Harris pens letter to Gov. Tim Walz, touting federal internet service program

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer. "To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said. Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit. For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Chippewa Tribe members vote to eliminate blood quantum

Members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have voted in a historic advisory referendum to eliminate a requirement that enrolled members must have 25 percent tribal blood. Out of nearly 7,800 ballots cast, 64 percent of voters said the “blood quantum” requirement should be removed from the tribe's constitution, which was adopted under pressure from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs in the early 1960s.
mprnews.org

A whiff of September this week? Heat may return next week

It’s a breath of fresh air this week around Minnesota. We’re finally catching a nice break from persistently warmer than average temperatures this July. With just one week left in July, temperatures are running 3.1 degrees warmer than average so far this month in the Twin Cities. And 17 of 24 days in the weather books so far this month have been warmer than average.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

State proposes stricter air emissions permit for Water Gremlin

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing to impose new requirements on an eastern Twin Cities manufacturer with a history of pollution problems. Water Gremlin manufactures fishing sinkers and lead battery components in White Bear Township. In 2019, the state Pollution Control Agency determined that Water Gremlin had violated its...
WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, MN

