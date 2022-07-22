ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newton set for Indycar racing weekend

 4 days ago

KCAU 9 News

Head-on crash claims life of Iowa man, Iowa State Patrol says

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy […]
MASON CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

One dead, two injured in Cerro Gordo crash Monday night

(ABC 6 News) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a head-on collision in Cerro Gordo County late Monday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Timothy Hoy, 58, of Charles City was driving eastbound on 265th Street, and Stephen Miles, 41, of Mason City was traveling westbound when one crossed the center line resulting in a head-on collision near 265th St. and Yarrow Ave.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police searching for missing man

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man. Steven Dale Parker was reported missing by his family on Sunday, July 24. He is described as a white male, 5′08″ tall, weighs 160 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be homeless and staying in the area of Ansborough and Home Park Blvd. The last time he was seen he had a distinctive mustache that should stand out.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Two-vehicle collision near Nora Springs killed one person Monday night

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – One person is dead after a collision late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 11:10 pm near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue in Cerro Gordo County. Timothy Hoy, 58 of Charles City, was driving east on 265th Street and Stephen Miles, 41 of Mason City, was driving west.
NORA SPRINGS, IA
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Isolated Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a wonderful weather pattern in place. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s through the end of the week. Two fronts move through the state giving us our only rain chances. Tuesday night into Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday. These chances remain small. High pressure heads our way to end the month. August on the other hand brings the high heat and humidity back into the upper Midwest. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Counseling services made available for students at Cedar Falls elementary school

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Community School District is offering special counseling services at Lincoln Elementary from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. It comes after three family members from Cedar Falls were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday. They are 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support him.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

Biliew set to announce college decision tonight on ESPN

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Another of Iowa State’s priority targets is set...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair looks to break world record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is looking to break a world cornhole record. Whether it’s called bags or cornhole, the popular game is normally played in backyards and at football tailgates. The fair is holding a tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, and if they get...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of the upcoming Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. The jackpot would be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. The drawing will take place Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The Mega Millions top prize has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City

Personal info of some Cedar Rapids school district staff exposed in cyber-attack. The Cedar Rapids Community School District says some staff had their personal information exposed, in a cyber-attack earlier this month. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial...
LA PORTE CITY, IA

