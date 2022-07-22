ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

TRIP REPORT: AIX2022 Back in Person – BA0974 London Heathrow to Hamburg (CLUB EUROPE)

By Kevincm
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BA0974 London Heathrow to Hamburg (Club Europe) What do I get up to on the off-hours? (or “Do you have a life?”) Upon reaching the aircraft, I noticed that this A319 was a little different to the norm – with this being the BEA Retrojet that was painted as part of...

economyclassandbeyond.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Frightening moment passengers brace for plane crash as pilot makes emergency landing in Colombia after Avianca Airbus 320 flight suffers engine issue mid-flight

This is the petrifying moment passengers sat in a brace position before a pilot made an emergency landing in Colombia on Monday morning. Avianca flight 9351 was heading from Medellín to the Colombian capital of Bogotá when the pilot detected a failure with one of the Airbus 320 aircraft's engines, the airline said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Australian site operator announced Wednesday. A 170 carat pink diamond -- dubbed The Lulo Rose -- was discovered at Lulo mine in the country's diamond-rich northeast and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A320#London Heathrow#Airbus A319#Hamburg Airport#The Ibis Budget St Pauli#The Bea Retrojet#British Airways#Configura
BoardingArea

Opening Soon: The First Hyatt Hotel in Santorini, Greece – the Magma Resort

Get ready! A new Hyatt hotel is opening in Santorini very soon! There are plenty of dates for points and some sweet suites available!. If you are quite familiar with Hyatt and Greece, you may be thinking, “whaaat, the “first”?” It is true, actually, that this is the first Hyatt property as it is being opened under the Hyatt Unbound Collection. The other properties on Santorini bookable through Hyatt are with the Small Luxury Hotels and are bookable with Hyatt as a partnership. So, what is this new property and what is the advantage of it being a Hyatt portfolio hotel?
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Condor taps Airbus for short to medium haul fleet renewal

German Airline Condor Flugdienst GmbH has got its chequebook out and has signed with Airbus for a replacement fleet order. The agreement will cover 41 aircraft, via lease and direct purchase. These aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines (PW1127G on the A320neo and PW1133G on the A321neo), which are Sustainable Air Fuels capable of out of the box.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Japan minister says women 'underestimated'

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s minister for gender equality and children’s issues called the country’s record low births and plunging population a national crisis and blamed “indifference and ignorance” in the male-dominated Japanese parliament. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Seiko Noda said the steadily dwindling number of children born in Japan was an existential threat, saying the nation won’t have enough troops, police or firefighters in coming decades if it continues. The number of newborns last year was a record low 810,000, down from 2.7 million just after the end of World War II, she said. “People say that children are a national treasure. ... They say that women are important for gender equality. But they are just talking,” Noda, 61, told the AP in a Cabinet office in downtown Tokyo’s government complex. “The politics of Japan will not move unless (the problems of children and women) are made visible.” She said there are a variety of reasons for the low birthrate, persistent gender bias and population decline in Japan, “but being in the parliament, I especially feel that there is indifference and ignorance.”
ASIA
BoardingArea

Refresh der Malaysia Airlines 737 Business

Die 737 von Malaysia Airlines erhalten eine neue Business …. An den 737 von Malaysia Airlines kommt man in Asien nicht vorbei. Malaysia Airlines verbindet Kuala Lumpur mit ganz vielen Destinationen. Ein Teil der 737 erhalten einen Refresh und eine neue kleinere Business. Die Infos:. “Malaysia Airlines today unveiled its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Review: Memmo Príncipe Real Lisbon, Design Hotel in Marriott Bonvoy

Memmo Príncipe Real Lisbon, a member of Design Hotels and a Marriott Bonvoy hotel was our favorite stay during 11 nights in Lisbon, Portugal. A hillside location offering panoramic views across the cityscape of central Lisbon in a boutique high end hotel set in a vibrant, centrally located downtown neighborhood is an ideal retreat for tourists.
TRAVEL
UPI News

On This Day: 2012 Summer Olympic Games open in London

July 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, architect of the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, was overthrown and arrested by the National Convention. Robespierre, who encouraged the execution, mostly by guillotine, of more than 17,000 enemies of the revolution, was himself guillotined the following day.
WORLD
AFP

'Don't go near': Japan beachgoers warned over biting dolphin

Beachgoers in the Japanese region of Fukui have been warned to stay away from a displeased dolphin accused of biting swimmers, with officials urging visitors to "watch from afar". "We encourage visitors to watch the dolphin from afar if they come across it," the official said.  tmo/sah/aha
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Emirates deploys extra capacity to London Gatwick

With the Heathrow capacity caps in full swing, Emirates is adding extra capacity to Gatwick for a few weeks. Emirates Boeing 777-300ER – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. A third daily flight will be added to its Dubai to London Gatwick route, which will operate from 27 July until 3 August 2022.
WORLD
BoardingArea

airBaltic: When It Finally Takes Off

Air Baltic Flight Review is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. When I booked airBaltic, I had low expectations since, as any avid Monopoly player knows, Baltic Avenue is the cheapest property to buy. TPOL’s Tip: Always snatch up Baltic Avenue and Mediterranean, not because they are ideal properties,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

203K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy