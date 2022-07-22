ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox recall Brayan Bello, place Chris Sale on IL

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox announced a series of roster moves on Friday as they begin the second half of the 2022 MLB season. Rookie right-hander Brayan Bello was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. He'll replace Chris Sale on the...

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Kevin Durant trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics were reignited Monday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for the 33-year-old superstar. Charania also reported the Nets turned down the offer and made a counter proposal. A few...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay chugs beer while watching Trayce at Dodgers-Giants game

Klay Thompson found a way to cool off during the heated series finale between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The Warriors star chugged a beer while watching his brother and Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson on a hot summer day in SoCal. “This LA heat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: How Jaylen Brown feels about Celtics amid Durant trade rumors

A report surfaced early Monday morning that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in a potential trade package that would send Kevin Durant to Boston. Those two developments have led some to wonder whether Brown is upset about the Celtics reportedly exploring trading him and ponder if the 25-year-old views Boston as his long-term home.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mets’ backup plan if they don’t land Juan Soto from Nationals

Juan Soto has been the talk of the MLB world ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After he rejected a proposed $440 million dollar offer from the Washington Nationals, many expect the superstar outfielder to be traded. But it is unclear where he will end up. The New York Mets have been linked to Soto and will attempt to acquire him. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman recently wrote an article detailing backup trade candidates for the Mets should a Soto deal fall by the wayside, per the New York Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Red Sox acquire outfielder in trade with Brewers

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday. They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee's player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester. Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants looking to improve defense with deadline trade

After winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021, the Giants have fallen short of expectations so far this season -- especially on defense. Some are calling for San Francisco to go all-in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes in hopes that trading for a big bat could help the team’s playoff chances both this year and in the future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kapler frustrated by Giants' 'unacceptable' level of play

LOS ANGELES -- Multiple times this weekend, Gabe Kapler mentioned how athletic he thinks Yermin Mercedes is. On Sunday morning, he spoke at length about the traits that might not stick out to those not watching close. The hand-eye coordination, the twitchiness, the explosiveness. "I don't have his vertical leap,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
The Associated Press

Nats beat NL West-leading Dodgers for 2nd straight night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. “They’re playing well right now and I’m proud of the guys,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said of his club. “All year long we fell short but we don’t quit and I love that about them.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What Marchand told Montgomery in first conversation with new B's coach

The Boston Bruins' new head coach Jim Montgomery went on the "Cam & Strick Podcast" for an episode released on Tuesday. Early in the episode, Montgomery described Boston as "the best" sports city, claiming that the atmosphere is "next-level." "I do feel I'm really lucky in the situation I'm going...
BOSTON, MA

