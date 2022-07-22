ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Scammers Pretend to be PA Department of Revenue

By Nathan Neil
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 4 days ago
The Department of Revenue continues to warn Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which fraudsters are sending phony letters to Pennsylvania business owners to try to trick them into turning over their accounting records. The fraudulent letters include the Department of Revenue’s name and logo, leading the recipients of the letter...

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

