Scammers Pretend to be PA Department of Revenue

The Department of Revenue continues to warn Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which fraudsters are sending phony letters to Pennsylvania business owners to try to trick them into turning over their accounting records. The fraudulent letters include the Department of Revenue’s name and logo, leading the recipients of the letter...
Some Pennsylvanians can look forward to a new property tax or rent rebate program. Eligible locals are people with a disability, widows over 50, and residents over 65. Officials described it as a “long overdue assistance for our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”. (source)
The next plan for viable long-term funding to support Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges may be twofold: a tax on delivered goods and a road use fee on traditional and electric vehicles. After a state court killed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s plan to toll nine bridges across the state,...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As state lawmakers in Indiana begin their special session Monday, WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean is on location tracking all of the developments. Legislators are expected to address multiple topics during the session, with Indiana’s abortion laws being the focus of many following the Supreme Court’s...
Two Lehigh Valley hospitals were named two of the top 10 in the state in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 list of the best hospitals. Both Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill made Pennsylvania’s top-10 list, coming in at No. 7 and tied for No. 8, respectively. Last year, the former was ranked at No. 5, while St. Luke’s climbed one spot this year from ninth last year.
Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead, Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson, and Representative Mike Schlossberg joined together today to highlight the national launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that officially went live on July 16. People who call, text, or chat with...
Georgia health experts are on high alert as the number of people infected with monkeypox surges following a slow rollout of vaccinations for a virus that’s just been declared a global public health emergency. The World Health Organization issued the emergency declaration late last week in response to the...
A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
Are you or someone you know having a difficult time finding properties that are affordable to rent, if you can find any at all? PA has a housing deficit of 98,000 units, which is causing problems. Housing underproduction isn’t just a problem along the coasts anymore: high rents are becoming...
It’s time to dig out those masks and hand sanitizers; COVID-19 cases are on the rise, local health officials say. “We continue to see a rise in COVID numbers locally and across the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Robert Miller, chief medical officer at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. “While...
Eight years ago, the editor of the Beaufort newspaper wrote about a spate of cases where judges had sealed records and closed courtrooms in South Carolina’s 14th Judicial Circuit, in apparent violation of a Supreme Court rule that limits what records can be sealed and the S.C. Constitution's guarantee of open courts.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in one Tennessee county are searching for a pair of inmates they say escaped early Saturday morning. Hamilton County deputies say four inmates were missing from their cells during their morning headcount at 5:30 a.m. The minimum security prison was placed on lockdown and...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Rising input costs, including those associated with fuel, fertilizer and feed continue taking a toll on all farmers, including Georgia's cattle producers. But still, Dale Sandlin, Executive Vice President of the Georgia Cattlemen's Association, says the future looks bright. “No matter where we look and no matter...
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry or legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
Two bills in Pennsylvania’s lawmaking chambers could help the fledgling cannabis industry. House Bill 2558 and Senate Bill 1167 would grant safe harbor for financial and insurance businesses from regulatory or legal action if they work with cannabis businesses. For patients, businesses, and the neighborhoods in which they operate, the differences in state and federal treatment of marijuana has complicated the industry here.
Bomb threats temporarily disrupted classes Monday on eight technical college campuses in Georgia. Most colleges were located in the southern part of the state, but North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville was also targeted. Around 4:30 p.m., Habersham County E-911 received a call stating a bomb had been found in...
Pennsylvania government has taken more action recently to address suicide, putting a task force in place and sending more funding to schools for offerings of mental health services. Though it is among the hardest causes of death to predict, suicide rates have been in decline in Pennsylvania since 2017 while...
Glacier National Park officials announced that shuttle service will be paused on July 25 for one day due to the unexpected passing of one of the shuttle drivers. The shuttle service is contracted through LC Staffing. “On Sunday morning, one of our most faithful shuttle drivers unexpectedly passed. We are...
HUNTLEY — When thinking about storm damage to crops, you may picture flattened fields. But there's a less obvious side effect of summer storms that could damage certain crops: Too much rain. “Barley's about ready right now, and some of it is, and more moisture, humidity, rain we get,...
