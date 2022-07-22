ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams place Jalen Ramsey, 3 others on PUP list to begin camp

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams will be without four players when training camp practices begin this weekend. The team announced Friday that Jalen Ramsey, Travin Howard, Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams are all going on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list to open camp.

This doesn’t mean they’re going to miss time during the regular season. It simply means they cannot practice right now due to injury, but they can come off the PUP list at any point when they are healthy.

Ramsey underwent surgery on his shoulder after playing last season with two AC joint sprains. Williams is recovering from a broken foot suffered in spring workouts, and Howard pulled his groin while training this summer.

Lake’s injury is unclear but hopefully it’s nothing significant.

