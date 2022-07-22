ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

Prosser police arrest armed robbery suspect

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROSSER, Wash. — The Prosser Police Department arrested a 20-year-old male from Benton City on July 22 after Becks Jewelry reported an armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Employees told officers that the man had come in, grabbed several...

ifiberone.com

Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was Tyler Lowrence, who is originally from Umatilla, Oregon. Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Yew...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Benton County Sheriff's Continue Search For Missing Woman

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman, missing since Sunday morning. Toni Rae Atchley's car was found around 11 am Sunday morning. It was full of gas and her personal effects were still in it. Her family has been unable to reach her and...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Man Stranded For Hours On Columbia River, After Jetski Runs Out of Gas

(Kennewick, WA) -- A man stranded on a jet ski for three hours along the Columbia River was rescued by crews from the Pasco Fire Department Sunday. Captain Ron Fryer says this happened when the victim ran out of gas and began drifting. A Pasco Fire boat was able to the reach the victim at 8:43pm and get them to shore for a medical evaluation. There were several agencies involved in this rescue effort: Benton County Fire District No.1, Pasco Fire Department, Walla Wall Fire District No.5, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.
Kennewick police arrest teenager after shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on July 22 for his involvement in a shooting on July 8 that injured another juvenile. Officers reported to 10th Avenue on July 8 after people reported shots fired. A juvenile had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. KPD has been investigating since, according to Lieutenant Ryan Kelly.
Kennewick business owner pleads guilty to workers' comp scam

TUMWATER, Wash. — Judge Norma Rodriguez sentenced a Kennewick business owner to 30 days of electronic home monitoring after he pleaded guilty to a workers’ compensation scam. Rodney Eugene Dietrich, 47, pleaded guilty to failing to provide workers’ compensation insurance and for doing business without workers’ compensation insurance.
Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam

According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
Sunnyside man accused of ramming Tacoma-area couple's vehicle

A Sunnyside man is charged with first-degree assault after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he rammed Tacoma-area couple’s car July 15. Francisco Rodolfo Samaniego, 34, was charged with two counts of assault, one for each person who was in the car, according to a charging document filed in Yakima County Superior Court this week.
Yakima man injured on I-90 when his motorcycle hits a guardrail

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was injured Friday evening when his bike drifted off Interstate 90 about 10 miles east of Ellensburg and hit a guardrail. Elias Garcia of Yakima was taken by LifeFlight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
Fleeing suspect jumps fence, is greeted by officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman. Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon...
KENNEWICK, WA

