ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fircrest, WA

Fircrest seeks RFP to resurface tennis courts

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest Parks and Recreation Department is requesting...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

What is a SMAP?

City of University Place announcement. The City of University Place Engineering Department is presently in the process of creating a Stormwater Management Action Plan referred to as a SMAP. As a Phase II NPDES permittee, the City of University Place is required to prepare a Stormwater Management Action Plan (SMAP). The SMAP is intended to address the water quality of runoff within the jurisdiction so that a plan can then be created to protect runoff in a certain concentrated area within a prioritized watershed. The plan provides a watershed assessment, prioritization of a primary area to focus future restoration efforts on, as well as a description of these efforts. In addition, this Plan provides a schedule and estimated costs necessary to address the water quality needs either through retrofits of facilities or restoration work within the basin.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit CTAG July 28 Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on July 28 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Rental Assistance Program Portal Closing Soon

Pierce County social media post. The Pierce County Rental Assistance Program Portal will close on Monday, August 1, 2022. Tenants will have until then to submit new, or make any changes to their existing rental assistance applications. Learn more: PierceCountyWa.Gov/HousingHelp.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Support, resources offered at 2022 Caregiver Conference

Pierce County press release. Thousands of Pierce County residents take care of a friend or family member with a serious health condition. While being a caregiver is a labor of love, it can also be very stressful. On top of that stress, the isolation created by COVID-19 has resulted in incredible challenges for caregivers and their own well-being and mental health.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fircrest, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Fircrest, WA
Government
The Suburban Times

Lend a Hand at the U.S. Women’s Amateur

City of University Place announcement. University Place residents who want to participate in another championship event at Chambers Bay may wish to volunteer at the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur from Aug. 8-14. Over the course of the seven-day event, there are many ways interested volunteers can help. Organizers have...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Cooling Centers Information

City of Fircrest announcement. This week, US National Weather Service Seattle is predicting a wave of hot weather to hit our region!. Our Fircrest Community Center has A/C and we welcome you to cool off inside. Our cooling center will be open from 8 am – 9 pm Monday thru Friday.
FIRCREST, WA
The Suburban Times

Colorful events happening in Pierce County Parks this August

Pierce County press release. Pierce County Parks are keeping things fun and colorful this summer! From festivals to a color run, August is jam packed with events in Pierce County Parks. Kite Festival returns to Chambers Creek Regional Park. The Pierce County Parks Kite Festival is back and bigger than...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – July 26, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Bong Sook Cho; Patricia Ann Belfoy; Sandra Ann Firestone. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Tennis Court#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Department
The Suburban Times

Help needed for Kite Festival

Pierce County social media post. Help Pierce County Parks at the Kite Festival on August 6/7 at Chambers Bay in University Place. Ages 15+ are invited to volunteer for the event. Details: bit.ly/3OS8mXz Select a shift: 𝗔𝗨𝗚 𝟲: bit.ly/3AzJSy2, 𝗔𝗨𝗚 𝟳: bit.ly/3AzKdRk.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Downtown Tacoma’s Summer Concert Series Kicks Off in August

Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement. Celebrate summer in the heart of Tacoma with free live music and more at Sound Bites Summer Concert Series presented by the Downtown Tacoma Partnership. Each Wednesday throughout the month of August, visitors can enjoy outdoor concerts with musical artists curated by ALMA, food from your favorite local restaurants and food trucks, market vendors, a 21+ beer garden, family-friendly dining area, and good company for all ages.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Chair Class Offered at Lakewood YMCA Ideal for Senior Citizens During a Hot Day

With the hot weather just around the corner you might want to consider joining the Lakewood YMCA, which offers a cool environment during the heat of the day. Another reason to join is that when it comes to exercise for seniors, the YMCA’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Hilltop Family Bike Day

Downtown On the Go press release. Tacoma – Join Downtown On the Go (DOTG) and 2nd Cycle for the free Hilltop Family Bike Day on Saturday, August 6 from 11am-2pm! Enjoy a fun, youth-friendly bike obstacle course, a four (4) mile family-friendly bike ride through the neighborhood at noon, and ice cream provided by Hilltop Action Coalition. Whether you’re an experienced cyclist, or you’re just getting started, this event is accessible for everyone. The obstacle course will be setup in the parking lot of the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) at 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and the bike ride will start there at noon. The casual ride will be led by DOTG Bike Committee members and will highlight parks and other landmarks in the neighborhood. The ride is a great way to learn about Hilltop and to see how so much of Tacoma is accessible by bike. What better way to experience summertime than getting out on your bike? Register here for free!
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers

Pierce Transit press release. Puget Sound is expecting unusually high temperatures over the next few days. To help underserved populations who need access to transportation to get out of the heat, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus rides, and SHUTTLE paratransit rides to those who are paratransit eligible, to cooling centers around Pierce Transit’s service area.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

All sorts of Hilltop Artists fun this summer

Hilltop Artists announcement. These last few months of summer will be BUSY for Hilltop Artists. From our annual block party, to exhibitions, to our annual MOG Residency, there’s so many opportunities to get together and celebrate the creativity of our artists and community. Check out all the events below,...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy