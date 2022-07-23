Bellator 283 live and official results

Bellator 283 took place Friday, and MMA Junkie provided a live preliminary video stream and official results.

The event took place at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. The main card aired on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, former featherweight champion Douglas Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) took on Jason Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA). In the co-feature, Tofiq Musayev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) met Sidney Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) at lightweight.

Official Bellator 283 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime)

Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no contest (unintentional illegal elbow) – Round 1, 2:52

Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:36

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie)