ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Bellator 283 live and official results

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGXTx_0gpd7c7L00

Bellator 283 took place Friday, and MMA Junkie provided a live preliminary video stream and official results.

The event took place at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. The main card aired on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, former featherweight champion Douglas Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) took on Jason Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA). In the co-feature, Tofiq Musayev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) met Sidney Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) at lightweight.

Official Bellator 283 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime)

  • Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27
  • Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no contest (unintentional illegal elbow) – Round 1, 2:52
  • Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:36

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie)

  • Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:38
  • Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:47
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:16
  • Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42
  • Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:15

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE World Champion In Horrible Car Wreck

That could have been worse. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world today and a lot of them wrestle on shows of different levels. You are only going to have heard of so many wrestlers out there, but a good many of them might have made an impact wrestling elsewhere at one point or another. One such former WWE star had some bad news recently, but it could have been much worse.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 results: Paddy Pimblett's tapout of Jordan Leavitt came with heavy heart

Paddy Pimblett had to go through a little adversity, but he came through the way he promised he would. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) had some struggles most of the first round against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in front of his raucous home fans in England. But he came on strong late in the round, then in the second hurt Leavitt with a knee before he sank in a rear-naked choke to end the fight.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Unhappy AEW Stars Interested In WWE Now That Vince McMahon Is Retired

Vince McMahon sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world on Friday when he officially announced his retirement, and it seems that the landscape is destined to change now that he’s stepped away. Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that he spoke to AEW stars who are unhappy with the company...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 208: Should Alexander Gustafsson retire?

What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 208 at the The 02 in London? Here are a few post-fight musings …. The UFC made the decision to do a quick turnaround and return to London after its March event in the city was nothing short of magical. The promotion did its best to create a similar moment, booking a lot of the same key players on the card, with some compelling additions, too.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Curtis Blaydes won't rematch Tom Aspinall after UFC Fight Night 208: 'I'm not risking my ranking '

LONDON – Curtis Blaydes is understandably disappointed with how the UFC Fight Night 208 main event unfolded, but has no choice but to move forward. Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was awarded the TKO victory just 15 seconds into Saturday’s heavyweight headliner when Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) appeared to blow out his knee in the opening exchange, causing the fight to be waved off.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Porto
Person
Douglas Lima
Person
Lorenz Larkin
SPORTbible

Boxing World Champion Sunny Edwards Beats Up Twitter Troll Who Travelled 200 Miles To Challenge Him

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards beat up a Twitter troll who travelled across the country to challenge him at his gym in Sheffield. Watch the video below:. Edwards, who holds an unbeaten professional record of 18-0, was challenged to a sparring session by Italian fighter Fabrizio Tanga, who travelled up from London to test himself against the world champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Former WWE Star Mo Going Through Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Set Up

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bobby Horne, who is mainly known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation from 1993 to 1996 under the ring name Mo (later Sir Mo), where he held the WWF World Tag Team Championship with Mabel as “Men on a Mission.” His GoFundMe page can be seen at www.gofundme.com/f/sir-mos-medical-bills.
WWE
Yardbarker

ROH Death Before Dishonor Result: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal clashed tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor with the ROH World TV Championship on the line, but it was Joe who would walk out victorious. The giant superstar showed no mercy in his match against Jay Lethal, coming away with a win thanks to some late heroics and pure athleticism. Towards the end of the match, Joe caught Lethal in the Coquina Clutch, only for Lethal to slip out of it and try to trap Joe in a submission of his own.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Pimblett Submits, Teabags ‘Monkey King’ In Two

Paddy Pimblett delivered the goods yet again earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the rising lightweight star stopped Jordan Leavitt with a fabulous second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+. HERE WE GO...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Combat#Bellator 283#Mma#Showtime
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Written Out Of Storyline Due To Backstage Heat

Over the last few months fans have seen a number of NXT stars receive name changes after getting called up to the main roster. LA Knight was called up and renamed Max Dupri and in recent weeks he’s been the key figure in the Maximum Male Models storyline. However,...
WWE
MiddleEasy

Molly McCann Drinks Whiskey Right After TKO Win At UFC London, Calls Out Antonina Shevchenko

Molly McCann celebrated her UFC London win by drinking whiskey. “Meatball” thinks she’s not ready for Valentina Shevchenko but could take on her sister Antonina. As advertised, Molly McCann delivered once again at UFC London with another spectacular finish courtesy of her signature spinning elbow. It only took “Meatball” one round to dismantle Hannah Goldy via TKO after landing a hard spinning elbow, the same move that knock the living lights out of Luana Carolina four months ago. It also made McCann the first female fighter to finish her opponent with the said move.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Broner: You Talkin' To Me Like I’m 65 Years Old; I Know I'm Far From Being Finished

Adrien Broner took exception Thursday to the implication that he is anything resembling old. Broner made his pro debut in May 2008, but the four-weight world champion will only turn 33 next week. His opponent on August 20, Omar Figueroa Jr., is just four months younger than Broner, thus he doesn’t understand why reporters questioned him as if he were the second coming of Bernard Hopkins.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Backstage news on Sasha Banks and Naomi potentially returning to WWE

There is a lot of optimism in WWE about positive changes that may come after Vince McMahon's exit from the company. Last night on SmackDown, there was a noticeable change with the commentary as the announcers seemed a little bit more relaxed during the broadcast. Xavier Woods mentioned ROH and NJPW when he sat in with the announcers. The references to the other promotions would not have been allowed if Vince was still running things.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Jack Hermansson explains post-fight confrontation with Chris Curtis at UFC London: ‘Something slipped from my tongue’

Jack Hermansson has no hard feelings towards Chris Curtis. On Saturday, Hermansson faced Curtis in the co-main event of UFC London and won a unanimous decision victory where he moved around Curtis and picked him off with kicks and long-range punches. After the final horn sounded, Hermansson and Curtis got into a minor altercation, exchanging words in the center of the cage with Curtis flipping Hermansson off. In his post-fight interview, Hermansson explained that adrenaline got the better of him in the moment causing him to say something, and later speaking with reporters backstage, “The Joker” apologized for the incident, saying he hopes to have a chance to speak with Curtis about it soon.
UFC
FanSided

Fans rip into UFC London fighter for questionable hair choice

Fans rip into UFC fighter for questionable hair choice. On Saturday the UFC hosted a fight card from London, England. On the card, the promotion introduced a debuting fighter, Charles Johnson, who stopped the fans in their tracks, not because of his fighting skills but because of his hair. The...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy