ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Producer Jason Van Eman Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison Over $60M Fraud Scheme

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2TWQ_0gpd7OxH00

Jason Van Eman, a producer and former actor, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding investors out of more than $60 million.

A federal judge in Florida delivered the sentence on Thursday after a jury found Van Eman, 44, guilty of wire fraud and money laundering, according to court records. He must also pay victims of his financing scheme over $9 million in restitution.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Prosecutors alleged Van Eman and co-defendant Benjamin McConley, operating as Weathervane Productions, offered to provide financing to investors seeking to produce independent movies, Broadway shows and music festivals, among other projects. He told his victims that he would match any contribution and use the capital to secure financing from financial institutions, the Justice Department claimed.

According to the indictment, Van Eman recruited a bank employee to assure defrauded investors that their investments had been matched and that their money was secure. When the victims demanded their money back, Van Eman blamed bank compliance issues, leading to several civil lawsuits against him. Van Eman continued to defraud investors to fund his legal defense. Prosecutors say he engaged an online reputation management firm to suppress news of accusations against him.

Van Eman was most recently credited as an executive producer on Assimilate , Camp Cold Brook and The Tale .

In 2021, McConley was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The producers of stage adaptations of Bull Durham and Smokey Joe’s Café also sued UBS Bank for allegedly aiding Van Eman’s fraud. The case was dismissed after a judge found she doesn’t have jurisdiction over the bank’s parent company, based in Switzerland.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 6

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Plots Comeback, Says He “Will Never Be a Hater” of CNN in Debut Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is planning his comeback — and it’s a podcast. Cuomo on Thursday launched The Chris Cuomo Project, an interview podcast with plans to release two episodes per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The podcast will see Cuomo give “his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media,” according to a description on the podcast’s official YouTube page.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Sets His Leadership Team at CNNCNN Hires Washington Post Spox Kristine Coratti Kelly to Lead Communications'Song Exploder' Creator Hrishikesh Hirway...
TV & VIDEOS
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Switzerland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Rice
Person
David Chase
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Kevin Feige
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Money Laundering#Weathervane Productions#The Justice Department
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy