KC-area woman recovering after being run over three times by driver of a truck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s not the July Fourth celebration a mother of two had hoped for.

About three weeks after a driver ran over Karly McFatrich, she’s still at home recovering.

“The dude decided to run over me three times,” McFatrich said.

McFatrich said she and a friend had a confrontation with someone at a trailer park and in response a guy ran over her with his Toyota Tundra.

“It made me sad,” McFatrich said. “I didn’t deserve it and I never thought this would happen to me.”

She’s bruised in multiple spots of her body, but majority of her pain is in her left leg.

“They’ve said so much I can’t keep up,” McFatrich said. “But it’s going to take a long time. Like my skin, my leg looks completely dead.”

She had seven surgeries at the KU Hospital to remove skin from her right leg to the left.

“It’s never going to be the same,” McFatrich said. “My ankle is swollen all the way from my ankle to my toes. I can’t feel my toes.”

There’s a long road to recovery that includes installing a wheelchair ramp to get in her home.

McFatrich said doctors told her it’ll take six months to know how her leg will be.

“I have about eight stairs that I have to get up and I don’t have the funds to build a wheelchair ramp to get in and out of here,” McFatrich said.

While she focuses on getting better, she also said she wants justice.

KCPD told us a police report was made and a summary of the investigation was sent to the prosecutor’s office for a review of charges.

A decision has not been made yet.

A GoFundMe account was made to help fund the wheelchair ramp .

