ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC-area woman recovering after being run over three times by driver of a truck

By Tia Johnson
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObpD2_0gpd73VH00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s not the July Fourth celebration a mother of two had hoped for.

About three weeks after a driver ran over Karly McFatrich, she’s still at home recovering.

“The dude decided to run over me three times,” McFatrich said.

Shooting at Independence QuikTrip leaves man with life-threatening injuries

McFatrich said she and a friend had a confrontation with someone at a trailer park and in response a guy ran over her with his Toyota Tundra.

“It made me sad,” McFatrich said. “I didn’t deserve it and I never thought this would happen to me.”

She’s bruised in multiple spots of her body, but majority of her pain is in her left leg.

“They’ve said so much I can’t keep up,” McFatrich said. “But it’s going to take a long time. Like my skin, my leg looks completely dead.”

She had seven surgeries at the KU Hospital to remove skin from her right leg to the left.

“It’s never going to be the same,” McFatrich said. “My ankle is swollen all the way from my ankle to my toes. I can’t feel my toes.”

There’s a long road to recovery that includes installing a wheelchair ramp to get in her home.

McFatrich said doctors told her it’ll take six months to know how her leg will be.

“I have about eight stairs that I have to get up and I don’t have the funds to build a wheelchair ramp to get in and out of here,” McFatrich said.

While she focuses on getting better, she also said she wants justice.

KCPD told us a police report was made and a summary of the investigation was sent to the prosecutor’s office for a review of charges.

A decision has not been made yet.

A GoFundMe account was made to help fund the wheelchair ramp .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 12

Roy Cooper
3d ago

the driver ran over her three times she said. What does the law have to figure out which sounds very odd. You know a person like the driver this is not his first time he released his rage.

Reply
14
Gracie Anderson
4d ago

Wow, she's bless to tell her story about the situation, and to thank God 🙏🙏🙏! Get well soon and a speedy recovery from your injuries!

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kansas#Accident
FOX4 News Kansas City

UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Kansas City Police Department said the missing woman has been found safe. The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning. Tessie Deselich was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on July 26 in the area of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

13 year old ‘seriously injured’ when 4-wheeler flips

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Bronson teen was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires […]
BRONSON, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man taken to hospital following shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Raytown. Raytown police responded to the shooting just before 3:30 p.m. near East 54th Street and Hunter Street. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim with apparent...
RAYTOWN, MO
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Woman Injured After Scooter Hits Animal

A Warrensburg woman was injured Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2021 Geely 20 Series Scooter was on Business 13, just south of SE 190th Road after 8:30 p.m., when it struck an animal in the roadway. The...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSN News

Deadly disease for rabbits shows up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local nonprofit organization is warning rabbit owners about a disease that has shown up in Kansas for the first time. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus Type 2 (RHDV2) was found in a pet rabbit in Leavenworth County earlier this month. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) says the disease is highly contagious and is fatal to rabbits.
WICHITA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy