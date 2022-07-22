ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to...

Comments / 14

LMBZ
4d ago

If this felon has a child that child needs to be taken away. All felons & Gang members need to be put on an isolated island somewhere to fend for themselves

Reply(3)
7
Anthony Reiter
4d ago

So, this is a felon in possession of a gun/ DUI event. The fact it was is a child car seat is irrelevant.

Reply(2)
8
Bill Walser
4d ago

So many of these incidents involve people with prior this and prior that. Most felons. Must be kept in prison for at least 20 years. Obviously rehabilitation programs are not working. Possible solution, pair up one with one who has " made it " after completing given parameters in good faith, offer reward of having incidents expunged from their record. Any program needs to have reward, and obtainable goals, with rewards. Just a thought!

Reply(2)
2
 

