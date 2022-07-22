Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Hwy 30 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra, operated by Kody Hansen (24) of Warren, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway striking a parked black Audi AA8 occupied by Dale Herren (45) and Jennifer Herren (43) of St. Helens. The GMC then struck two more unoccupied vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a residence. Kody Hansen and Dale Herren sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Jennifer Herren was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Hwy 30 was closed for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Portland Police Bureau, Scappoose Police Department and ODOT.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO