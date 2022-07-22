ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 600 Southern California grocery store pharmacists authorize strike

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at

Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could be

set to walk out following an ``overwhelming'' membership vote today to

authorize union leadership to call for a strike.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), which represents workers

across seven locals, filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against the stores

with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming they have engaged in “unlawful and unfair treatment.'' The accusations include retaliation against

pharmacists who engage in union activity, attempting to bribe pharmacists with bonuses rather than negotiating wage increases and hiring temporary workers to undermine union activity.

No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations with the stores continued on Friday.

The seven locals make up the largest union grocery contract in the country.

“Southern California's essential pharmacists have made their voices heard with this vote,'' the union locals said in a joint statement. ``This vote gives union leaders the authorization to call for a strike and lays the groundwork to allow more than 600 pharmacists across California to stand up to protect their rights and ensure they have the ability to effectively serve

their patients and communities.''

John Votava, a spokesperson for Ralphs, told CNS that the store is continuing to negotiate in good faith and that the strike authorization does not mean there will be a strike or work stoppage.

“Our company is committed to continue to negotiate in good faith with

the union locals until an agreement is reached that meets the needs of our

pharmacy associates and ensures our customers have access to affordable

medicines while keeping stores competitive,'' Votava said.

Votava called the Unfair Labor Practice allegations a ``fear tactic UFCW can use to call a strike and cause disruption for our company, associates and communities.'' He said the National Labor Relations Board has not investigated the claims.

“Ralphs follows the law and has not been notified of any wrongdoing,'' Votava said.

Albertsons, which owns Pavilions and Vons, did not immediately respond

to a request for comment.

