BATON ROUGE - A woman was hospitalized after an argument led to a man shooting her in the face. According to arrest reports from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Dewayne Powell, 28, was in an argument with a woman over domestic matters when the woman pulled a gun from under her pillow. The argument reportedly then turned physical, and Powell was able to seize the gun from the woman.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO