PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it an unexpected economic obstacle for a contingent of Mosley wrestlers as they prepare to head north to Birmingham for a prestigious summer tournament up there. The coach of “Dolphin Nation”, what the summer wrestling club team calls itself, tells us the team is suddenly facing a serious money issue after booking rooms for that tournament weeks ago through an online site. Only to find out this week that hotel is being condemned, so they can’t stay there!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO