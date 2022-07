COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. News & World Report ranked UCHealth Memorial Hospital as one of the best hospitals in the state and the best in Southern Colorado. According to the magazine, UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs was recognized as the No. 4 hospital in Colorado. Additionally, it was ranked No. 1 in Colorado Springs.

