Spring – Firefighters with the Spring Fire Department just wrapped up a steamy calendar shoot with local rescue animals. The calendar will be available to purchase this fall. Several firefighters posed shirtless with animals from Harris County pets. “My wife said go ahead and show it off, “ firefighter Steffon Marsh said. Out of the 21 dogs photographed, only six are still available. The rest were adopted, fostered or pulled by a rescue group. “It was definitely a new experience,” firefighter Jonathan Hart said. “Something out of the ordinary that you don’t always do at the fire station.”

SPRING, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO