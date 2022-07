It seems odd today, but Volkswagen once sold a flagship luxury sedan with the same underpinnings as a Bentley. The Volkswagen Phaeton was initially slated to get a successor, but Dieselgate changed the company's entire trajectory towards electrification, killing the project. Though it never reached production, Volkswagen went ahead and built a concept car codenamed the Phaeton D2. The forgotten Phaeton was revealed to the public for the first time earlier this month, and now guests have been given a chance to explore the luxury car in more detail.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO