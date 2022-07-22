Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and south central Broward Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1252 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Miccosukee Resort, or 10 miles west of Hialeah, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Medley, Fountainbleau, Intersection Krome And Kendall Drive, Miccosukee Resort, Pennsuco, Tamiami, Intersection Krome And U.S. 27, Miami International Airport, University Park, Kendale Lakes, Olympia Heights, Virginia Gardens and Fiu South Campus. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO