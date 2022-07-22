ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

After string of violence, South Side business owners and residents say it's been quiet

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc08h_0gpd43bu00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend is here, and that's been a time of concern on the South Side for the past few months.

After months of shootings and mayhem, it's suddenly quiet on the South Side.

"The last two weeks have been quiet over here on the South Side," District Justice Gene Ricciardi said. "It's been peaceful. No shootings, no fights, no reports of vandalism, no noise."

As some pictures show, the sidewalk crowds have been greatly diminished. And for the past two weeks, there have been no shootings and few if any fights or altercations.

Bar owner Rich Kupka credits Mayor Ed Gainey and an increased police presence with restoring order.

"Gainey did a good job bringing more cops, oversaturation," Kupka said. "Young cops with the older cops during crowd dispersement. It's working out pretty good."

But District Justice Gene Ricciardi cites another reason.

"We can point to one thing: Since the closing of Foxtail and Skybar, it's been quiet here," Ricciardi said. "So, is there a correlation?"

Two weeks ago, Skybar, owned by the company Foxtail, voluntarily closed after a video of a woman permitting herself to be sexually violated went viral. The owners of the bar met last week with investigators from the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office and agents from Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement.

Ricciardi is questioning why LCE hasn't issued any citations, but it's not clear that any agency will take action.

In a statement, the LCE says "lewd conduct and indecent exposure doesn't fall within its enforcement powers" and city police say while they are talking with bar owners about their operation, there is no ongoing investigation.

"Myself, I'd like to see that bar closed permanently," Ricciardi said.

But while things have quieted down, the South Side may be a little too quiet. Business is down substantially and those business owners would like to see responsible patrons come back.

"Have fun, enjoy the music, have some beverages, enjoy the food, but don't bring your criminal behavior to the South Side of Pittsburgh," Ricciardi said.

Skybar did not return a request for comment on Friday.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect in recent McKees Rocks shooting arrested

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a May 2022 shooting in McKees Rocks has been arrested, according to Allegheny County Police. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for shooting suspect who fled from police in McKees Rocks. The shooting took place in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. Two adult victims...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim ID'd of Sunday shooting in Homewood

The man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood has been identified by authorities. Kyle Wilson, 28, was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street and died about an hour later in a local hospital, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Continue Search For Homicide Suspect

State police are searching for a man accused of killing another person last month in Muddy Creek Township. A criminal homicide warrant is out for 19-year-old Daniel C. Lloyd of Pitcarin, Allegheny County. Lloyd is charged with the shooting death of 32-year-old Frederick Orr back on June 11th. His girlfriend,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Police: Woman shatters window of Struthers cruiser

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she fled a police traffic stop and had to be stunned in front of her children when she refused to be taken into custody. Brooke Brady, 25, faces charges of failure to comply...
STRUTHERS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 15 pounds of marijuana found in Arnold home during raid

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police allegedly found about 15 pounds of marijuana and guns during a raid in Arnold. Police said when multiple agencies carried out a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue on July 22, officers found multiple people and a baby inside the home, including Malique and Tresean Black.
ARNOLD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: Man arrested in Allegheny County bail bond scam didn't act alone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia was arrested for stealing more than $35,000 in alleged bail bond scams. But Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said he didn't act alone.The sheriff's office said 48-year-old Rich Long was in Pittsburgh from July 11 to July 20. Now they're trying to figure out who was alongside him during his alleged scheme. "He had conspirators that helped, assisting him in committing these crimes," said Kraus.Kraus said Long called healthcare professionals and identified himself as a sheriff's deputy or U.S. marshall. He allegedly told the victims they failed to appear in court as expert medical...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County 911 to take calls from North Fayette Township residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting next week, the Allegheny County Emergency Services 911 Center will take emergency calls from residents in North Fayette instead of the township's police department.  Right now, North Fayette Township has its own dispatch center, better known as the ring-down center.  North Fayette Township Police Chief Donald Cokus said all fire, EMS and police calls will be coordinated through Allegheny 911, which should improve response times. "Allegheny County Emergency Services is an elite center that dispatches the majority of police, fire and emergency medical services in Allegheny County," Cokus said. "ACES provides multiple dispatchers at any given time,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bomb squad responds to Sewickley after suspicious duffle bag spotted

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was dispatched to a municipal parking lot in Sewickley on Sunday night after a passerby noticed a suspicious-looking bag and called 911, according to authorities. An x-ray of the bag’s contents by a bomb squad technician determined that it contained a portable vehicle jump-starting kit...
SEWICKLEY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Arrested in Early Morning Beaver Falls Drug Raid

(Drugs and Weapons that were seized on Monday morning in Beaver Falls with K-9 Officer Pungo’s (pictured) assistance. Photo used with City of Beaver Falls Police Department’s permission) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) A drug raid was conducted at 6:02 a.m. Monday morning at 1400 Sixth Avenue in Beaver Falls,...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 in custody after drug bust stemming from weekslong investigation in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a weekslong “investigation of narcotics trafficking” in Beaver Falls. The City of Beaver Falls police, New Brighton police, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, and K-9 officer Pungo executed a search warrant at 1400 Sixth Ave., Apt. 1 Rear, on Monday, according to Beaver Falls police on Facebook.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
61K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy