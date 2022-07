BALTIMORE – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Baltimore police officer who was allegedly shot by his wife last week after she learned of allegations that he molested children at her daycare, authorities said Tuesday.James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of at least three children at an Owings Mills day care center, Baltimore County Police said. Weems remains hospitalized in police custody in Washington, D.C.Weems, a former police officer who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, became the subject of an investigation earlier this month...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO