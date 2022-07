One of my favorite quotes from President Franklin D. Roosevelt is from May 1932, when he spoke at Oglethorpe University in Georgia. FDR said a lot of things that day, as it was the height of the Great Depression, but the thing that stood out to me were these words; “It is common sense to take a method and try it: if it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO