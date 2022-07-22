ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Experts, activists weigh in as Tampa takes political center stage

By Mary O'Connell
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J2QQ_0gpd2FBn00

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is the political center stage this weekend as conservatives rally together at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit. Political experts and activists are weighing in on what’s the driving force behind Tampa Bay becoming a hotbed for politics ahead of the upcoming election.

Thousands of people are expected at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit throughout the weekend.

“That’s the whole objective of these types of events: to bring people together and then send them out with the knowledge and information to go make an impact on their campus,” said Jobob Taeleifi, a Turning Point USA contributor.

The conservative group said its mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote freedom.

It’s just one of the many political events in Tampa in recent days, from the Moms for Liberty national summit to a Florida Democratic Party conference.

“Tampa is a hub for political activity right now,” said Jake Hoffman.

Hoffman is the Executive Director for the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

“This is our time as young people,” said Hoffman. “This is going to be a red wave of not just Republicans getting elected, but young people getting elected and changing the party and millennials getting involved.”

This event comes as an Axios-Generation Lab “Next Cities Index” found Tampa as a top place Republican college students most want to live after graduation. Hoffman weighed in on what might be behind it.

“The real reason that young people are coming here after college is because they weren’t as concerned with the pandemic as the older crowd was,” said Hoffman. “When Governor DeSantis left this state open, when there was work opportunities and kids could come out of college and get a job somewhere and go to bars and do things freely and live in a free state, that’s why they’re coming here.”

“It’s the epicenter of politics, the I-4 corridor,” said Susan MacManus, an ABC Action News political analyst.

MacManus explained that today’s college students are passionate about being active in politics.

“They’re the ones that will wave signs on the street and go door to door,” said MacManus. “They’ve got the energy. They don’t have the money always, but they’ve got the energy.”

On the other side, Michael Womack, the President of the Hillsborough County Young Democrats, shared a message ahead of election season.

“I think the contrast in this election couldn’t be clearer. It’s just like the last one. It’s the difference between light and darkness,” said Womack. “It’s the difference between people that are fighting to protect democracy and people that aren’t, and that’s what I think is important to take away.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

What Do Tampa Bay Area Women Want?

What Do Tampa Bay Area Women Want? Sort of a loaded question, right? Who knows what women want? Even Mel Gibson had a hard time and he did the movie. Do Tampa women want more trips to the beach, and a guy with a beach body? Pinellas County women may want more of the downtown Tampa Vibe and a dude with the ole’ dad bod? Who knows? Maybe Pasco County women want a man who makes good money and can rope a horse? We do know this, – all three want kindness!
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Nazi protesters show up outside young conservatives meeting in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – A Holocaust center in Florida and others condemned the presence of protesters holding Nazi flags and posters with antisemitic imagery outside a convention of young conservative activists that drew as speakers President Donald Trump, Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis and several Republican U.S. senators. Florida Holocaust Museum...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Democrats Call on DeSantis to Denounce Tampa Nazis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has garnered more criticism after his appearance at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. Numerous conservative speakers took to the stage, but the event gained controversy because a group of Neo-Nazis waved flags outside of the event. In response, a slew of Democrats have called on Gov. DeSantis to denounce the nazis.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Vox

The deadliest road in America

Part of the July 2022 issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Drive along this part of US-19, a stretch of highway in Pasco County that parallels Florida’s Gulf Coast, and you’d be forgiven for not noticing the danger. It looks like a lot of American roads, especially in the South: flat, straight, and wide. Three lanes move in each direction, and extra turn lanes on the right and left bring the total number of lanes to eight or nine at most intersections. The road runs through several cities and places — Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Holiday — but because of all the sprawl, you never really feel like you’ve left town.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Part 4: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Becomes a National Figure

As Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s star rose during the 2000s, so did his political cachet. He has spent time in Washington, D.C., at The White House and at local campaign stops with several presidents. Those meetings stretch back to the early 1980s, when President Jimmy Carter came to Polk County to fish and shook hands with a young aspiring Polk County Sheriff’s captain.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hoffman
WFLA

Best hospitals in Florida ranked by US News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend. What a krappy Weekend! A giant pipe ruptured near 53rd Avenue right down the road form me, on Duhme Road in St Pete. Not a water pipe. Oooooh. Much, much worse. The pipe runs from the neighborhoods to a nearby wastewater treatment plant.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Florida Democratic Party#Center Stage#Conservatives#Student Action Summit#Turning Point Usa#The Tampa Bay Young#Republicans
cltampa.com

Publix heiress donated $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC Action News WFTS

Bankers Insurance Group becomes latest company to leave Fla. insurance market

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bankers Insurance Group of St. Petersburg became the latest homeowners insurance company to stop its business in the state of Florida. The company said in a statement, "recent legislative measures, unfortunately, failed to adequately address the immediate financial challenges faced by property and casualty insurers, including combating fraud and litigation which exponentially outpaces every other state."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Southeastern Guide Dogs put their pups' training to the test on St. Petersburg streets, sidewalks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They’re on a mission with a vision to help others. Tuesday, trainers with Southeastern Guide Dogs spent the morning leashing up 15 dogs and taking them out to the streets and sidewalks of downtown St. Petersburg to finish up their final training exercises before they’re paired up with someone who critically needs them.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy