Gas prices fall for fifth straight week 00:22

NEW YORK -- Gas prices are falling for the fifth straight week.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $4.41, down from its high of $5.01 on June 14.

Friday in New York, the average price for a gallon is $4.62. In New Jersey, it's $4.51, and in Connecticut, it's $4.43.