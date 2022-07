HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Progress continues on the new fire station at 23rd and Main in Hutchinson. "They continue, for the last numerous weeks here, putting the footings in," said Fire Chief Steven Beer. "Now, they're up to putting in the flat work, as far as the apparatus floor. The south side of the building has been complete, as far as the flat work. Then they are going to the north side, where basically the living quarters are. Once they get that completed, it's my understanding, you'll start to see some things go vertical."

