Fire restrictions issued in several New Jersey counties due to hot, dry weather

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The hot, dry weather has caused Stage 2 fire restrictions in several counties in New Jersey.

The following areas are affected: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River)

Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, outdoor fires, including campfires, are banned in wooded areas until further notice.

Outdoor grilling is OK as long as it is in an elevated grill used charcoal, gas or electricity.

