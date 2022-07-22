ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Fire restrictions issued in several New Jersey counties due to hot, dry weather

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The hot, dry weather has caused Stage 2 fire restrictions in several counties in New Jersey.

The following areas are affected: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River)

Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, outdoor fires, including campfires, are banned in wooded areas until further notice.

Outdoor grilling is OK as long as it is in an elevated grill used charcoal, gas or electricity.

Mercer County, NJ
