ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Moses Moody visits Little Rock to support AR Kids Read

THV11
THV11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback and NBA champion Moses Moody returned to his home city of Little Rock today to help promote AR Kids Read's annual Hoop Session event. The basketball-themed end-of-summer...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopeprescott.com

Maurice Henry Honored As Arkansas School Plant Manager of the Year

Maurice Henry was recognized as Arkansas School Plant Management Association’s Plant Manager of the Year 2022 at the AAEA Summer Conference in Little Rock. He is pictured with Hope Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley. He also appears with all of the statewide Administrators of the Year in various categories.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock calling out for LITFest musicians

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Musicians will have a chance to entertain, if not make their mark, this fall in Little Rock. The City of Little Rock LITFest, a three-day festival coupled with a business and technology summit, is inviting musicians to submit in order to perform at the inaugural festival Oct. 7-9. Local musicians interested in taking park may apply for inclusion now through Aug. 31.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Arkansas Country Music Awards to Return to Conway in 2023

The Arkansas Country Music Awards has announced that it will return to the Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway for next year’s award ceremony on June 5, 2023. “The Arkansas Country Music Awards is the premier event for Arkansas musicians, and we are thrilled that they have decided to return to Reynolds Performance Hall for a third consecutive year,” Amanda Horton, the director of the Reynolds Performance Hall, said. “History is being made on the stage as amazing artists are recognized, talented musicians of all ages are performing and lifetime achievement awards are bestowed on deserving Arkansans.”
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Little Rock, AR
Basketball
THV11

Chicago coming to Simmons Bank Arena in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chicago will be making a stop in Arkansas during their U.S. tour that's set to kick off on July 26. The legendary rock band will be playing in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the...
CHICAGO, IL
THV11

City of Little Rock opens cooling centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As temperatures have continued to rise in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock has decided to open cooling centers to give residents a place to relax and escape the heat. The cooling centers will be located at:. Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th Street, (501)...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
AdWeek

Caitrin Assaf to Anchor Afternoons for KARK in Little Rock

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Caitrin Assaf has been named the 4 p.m. anchor for Little Rock, Arkansas, NBC affiliate KARK. “It’s a huge honor, truly, not...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Scott Jr.
hogville.net

Hot Springs primed for Spa City football success

Things are looking up in the Spa City and the winners might no longer just be limited to the horse track at Oaklawn National Park. Hot Springs head football coach Darrell Burnett whose team starts practice on August 1, is sensing this season could be the time that his Trojans take a big step forward in the Class 5A South race.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Little Rock Zoo in mourning after loss of black jaguar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced the death of their almost 22-year-old black jaguar on Monday. Cactus Jack was a zoo icon, who was known by staff and guests alike for over twenty years. He first arrived at the Little Rock Zoo in April of 2001 and quickly grew to be loved by all.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba
littlerocksoiree.com

Soul Fish Cafe to Close in Downtown Little Rock

Unfortunately, the foodie news in Little Rock isn't always good news. Soul Fish Cafe has announced it's closing in early August. The Memphis-based restaurant at 306 Main St. opened in August 2016, and its lineup of fried catfish, shrimp and Southern dishes have been a downtown favorite, particularly among the weekday lunch crowd and patio-lovers.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Tacarra Shaw ran away from her home on July 10, 2022, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie. According to reports, they believe she...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock man and dog survive hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking across intersections can be dangerous, especially at night— one Little Rock man experienced this danger firsthand after a car hit him and his dog on Friday night. Andrew Appler and his dog Rugar were walking back from dinner when a truck hit them...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy