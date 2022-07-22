Moses Moody visits Little Rock to support AR Kids Read

The Arkansas Country Music Awards has announced that it will return to the Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway for next year’s award ceremony on June 5, 2023. “The Arkansas Country Music Awards is the premier event for Arkansas musicians, and we are thrilled that they have decided to return to Reynolds Performance Hall for a third consecutive year,” Amanda Horton, the director of the Reynolds Performance Hall, said. “History is being made on the stage as amazing artists are recognized, talented musicians of all ages are performing and lifetime achievement awards are bestowed on deserving Arkansans.”

CONWAY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO