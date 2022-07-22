ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Opinion: Berkeley Unified should have universal after-school care

By Emily Haan
 5 days ago

Less than one month before the start of the school year, working families in Berkeley who need after-school care have no idea whether they will have a spot or have to make last-minute alternative arrangements for their children. Aside from the everyday stresses of being a parent/caregiver, imagine the...

Comments / 0

 

Opinion: People’s Park conflict is a failure to communicate

A failure to communicate ideals on open spaces between the Berkeley community, UC Berkeley and the Berkeley City Council plagues the future of People’s Park. A recent commentary by Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson mischaracterized the creation of the park and its current supporters. The park has ongoing support from a diverse group of well-respected community members who are not extremists or young idealists. Instead, they are former Berkeley mayors, former Berkeley City Councilmembers, former Berkeley commissioners, UC Berkeley professors, students, professionals, and others who have formally organized for the park’s advocacy and protection. Support for the park extends to the state level as it has been declared unanimously by the State Historical Resources Commission as a registered historical site.
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeley’s COVID-19 death rate is among the lowest in California

Sixty-two Berkeley residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to city data. That puts Berkeley’s COVID-19 death rate — 53 per 100,000 residents — among the lowest in California. Only two counties — the rural Alpine and Mono counties on the Nevada...
BERKELEY, CA
This new website will help you respond to an eviction notice

In April, Juan Carlos Cruz Mora received an eviction notice from his landlord that alleged he caused property damage and dirty, unsafe living conditions in the Sacramento suburb duplex he had called home for the last 10 years. He had only five days to file a response in court. Use...
BERKELEY, CA
Aesthetically controversial UC Berkeley dormitory sold for $113 million

The Enclave Dormitory on 2501 Haste Street at Telegraph Avenue in Southside Berkeley — once described as a “Moorish-Tudor fever dream” — was sold in mid-July for $113 million, Alameda County documents confirm. The Mercury News first reported earlier this month that a Goldman Sachs-owned affiliate...
BERKELEY, CA
‘A generous spirit’: Loved ones honor Berkeley High alum who died in chase

When Cierra McNeely first met Bubacarr Kora, McNeely was crying in a residence hall elevator after her family dropped her off at San Francisco State University. Editor’s note: Berkeleyside is republishing this story with permission from The Tribune, San Luis Obispo. This story was originally published July 20. She...
BERKELEY, CA
Summer concerts are popping up in Berkeley this weekend

Among the many lessons and observations gleaned from this grinding pandemic is that musicians need as many outlets to perform as possible. Every setting is game. Driveways and parks, street corners and backyards can all serve as venues, particularly when the weather turns balmy. Fresh indoor locations are equally essential, and a host of shows in unexpected spots around town speaks to the ongoing search for concertizing options.
BERKELEY, CA
Man shot on Channing Way in West Berkeley

Police are investigating a shooting Monday night on Channing Way in West Berkeley that left a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. Details remain slim, but authorities received calls just before 7:50 p.m. about four or five gunshots heard near Channing and West Street. A man who appeared...
BERKELEY, CA
Miss Ollie’s founder wants to ‘change the tone of dining’ with new restaurant

Of the surprising restaurant closures spurred by the pandemic, Miss Ollie’s — chef-owner Sarah Kirnon’s influential Afro-Caribbean spot in Swan’s Market — was the most unwittingly bittersweet. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of Miss Ollie’s, named in honor of Kirnon’s Barbadian grandmother. Since opening...
OAKLAND, CA
Teen mugged, knocked out by 2 boys near Berkeley Hills park

A 16-year-old boy was attacked and robbed Sunday night while walking to his car from Codornices Park in the Berkeley Hills, authorities report. The assailants — two boys who appeared to be 17 years old — punched and choked the boy, causing him to pass out during the robbery, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
Shotgun Players’ dark comedy ‘Dream Hou$e’ explores the meaning of home

Playwright Eliana Pipes’ multi-layered dark comedy Dream Hou$e presents the cautionary tale of two Latinx sisters who inherit their mother’s historic home in a gentrifying neighborhood. Older sister Patricia, a CPA hungry for upward mobility (taut and talented Elena Estér), has already secured the chance to remodel and sell their legacy through an HGTV-type reality show called “Flip It and List It.” She’s already counting the dollars the sale will produce.
BERKELEY, CA
CHP recommends charges for big rig driver from Gilman Street crash

A South San Francisco man may face hit-and-run charges after running into the I-80 freeway overpass on Gilman Street in Berkeley last week causing significant damage, authorities report. The California Highway Patrol interviewed the driver Thursday and inspected his truck in San Francisco that day, the CHP told Berkeleyside this...
BERKELEY, CA

