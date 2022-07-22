Opinion: Berkeley Unified should have universal after-school care

A failure to communicate ideals on open spaces between the Berkeley community, UC Berkeley and the Berkeley City Council plagues the future of People’s Park. A recent commentary by Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson mischaracterized the creation of the park and its current supporters. The park has ongoing support from a diverse group of well-respected community members who are not extremists or young idealists. Instead, they are former Berkeley mayors, former Berkeley City Councilmembers, former Berkeley commissioners, UC Berkeley professors, students, professionals, and others who have formally organized for the park’s advocacy and protection. Support for the park extends to the state level as it has been declared unanimously by the State Historical Resources Commission as a registered historical site.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO