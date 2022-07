Mystic Aquarium keeping animals cool

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An iconic breakfast diner in East Greenwich has now opened a second location in North Kingstown and it’s been a packed house daily. Located on Boston Neck Road, Jigger’s South is still serving up the delicious dishes like the E.G. location, but adding more of a fair to the location. Owner Karie Myers was originally looking for a utility kitchen and when she drove by the N.K. location, she thought it would be the perfect spot for a second Jigger’s.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO