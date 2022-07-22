Returning to the 2002 Calaveras County sports world
By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
Calaveras Enterprise
4 days ago
It was still weird to think that the '90s were gone, even in 2002. But everyone got used to it and started to enjoy all that 2002 had to offer. And with getting used to 2002, the world was also getting acquainted with new...
We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
ATWATER, Calif. — The Castle Air Museum in Atwater is receiving a new vintage plane. According to the museum, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Stealth is making its way over from Primm, Nevada. The Lockheed aircraft is known for being the first to fly at night over Baghdad, Iraq during...
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years. […]
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters are expecting to work through the night to douse a wildfire in El Dorado County. Cal Fire said the so-called Cable Fire sparked along Cable Road in Camino. It's grown to 21 acres, and crews have been able to get containment to 5%. One firefighter...
NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents.
Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin.
The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports.
The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
MARTELL, Calif. — Crews have contained a fire at a fiber plant in Amador County that largely wrecked the building. The fire broke out around noon at Ampine LLC in Martell, northwest of Jackson. It spread to nearby vegetation but the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that those spot fires were contained.
Man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Stockton (Stockton, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, a man lost his life following a fiery, single-vehicle accident in Stockton. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on northbound Hwy. 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp at about 1:30 a.m. [...]
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning. CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
The Stockton Police Department reported a serious injury crash on Charter Way and Tillie Lewis Drive on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was said to have involved a black Honda Civic sedan and a silver Acura sedan. Details on...
Accident on Highway 193 Kills Two Teenagers in Placer County. A fatality accident involving two teenagers from Placer County occurred on July 21 in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers believe was related to speed. The collision happened in the evening hours when the Mini Cooper the teens were in struck a tree and caught fire after crashing near Dutch Court, west of Auburn. The older teen driving the Mini was from Lincoln, and the younger was from Loomis. Both died in the collision.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With food prices on the rise, making your own bread can definitely save you money. Most sandwich loaf breads cost around $4. An artisan loaf currently ranges from $6-$8, but this loaf will cost around $1.50 to make!. I promise it is the easiest bread recipe,...
WILTON, Calif. — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-car crash Sunday morning on Dillard Road in Wilton. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, 79-year-old Arla Gustafson was driving her 2016 Toyota Corolla when she went off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and went into the eastbound lane where she collided head-on with a Hyundai.
Two teens died after a fiery car crash near Newcastle (Newcastle, CA)Nationwide Report. Two teens lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night near Newcastle. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just after 11 p.m. along Highway 193 near Dutch Court in Placer County [...]
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five years ago, the family of Justine Vanderschoot fought to keep one of their daughter’s killers in jail and they were successful. But over the next two and a half weeks, they will have to fight to keep both of the killers from walking free. The Vanderschoot family told FOX40 […]
At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday.
One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say.
Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday.
According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park.
No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
