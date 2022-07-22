ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Ramsey driving Rangers to new lands

By TANNER COOK tcook@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 1

 

elizabethton.com

Remembering the Legend: Randall Birchfield

Randall Birchfield was a three-year varsity performer (1964-66) for the Cyclones and started for two seasons at right guard. He was one of just two Elizabethton players to make the All-Big Seven Conference team his senior season, and the only one to achieve first-team status. Going on to become a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson captures Motorcycle title at Tennessee State Championships

BRISTOL — Caleb Johnson won two state championships as a football player for Elizabethton High School. He added a state championship as a motorcycle drag racer Sunday at Bristol Dragway. Johnson rolled to a win in the DER Bracket Series Tennessee State Championships when final-round opponent Jason Young fouled...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Long, Watson to headline Saturday card at Holiday Inn

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City boxers Dustin Long and Blayton Watson will headline the card when Strikefest 9 takes place Saturday night at Holiday Inn. Dustin Long (6-3-2) is both the promoter and fighting against undefeated Donelei Benedetto (3-0) in an eight-round fight for the Tennessee state and USBF championships. Watson will put up his 7-0 record against Javier Frazier, a veteran of 30 fights in a six-round, light heavyweight bout.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucketneers win TBT opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures as the Bucketneers won their first game in The Basketball Tournament, 83-73, over Fully Loaded on Sunday. The Bucketneers, a team comprised mostly of former East Tennessee State players, were led by Desonta Bradford. The former Southern Conference player of the year scored 16 points, making 7 of his 15 shots.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Unicoi LL on to Southeast region: TAD girls help team to state title

After three straight 10-0 mercy rule victories over Morristown, Smith County and Pleasant View the Unicoi County Little League softball team claimed the state title and will move on to the Southeast Regional tournament in Warner-Robbins Georgia. Helping the cause are three T.A.Dugger girls – Kaitlyn Gryder, Addi Campbell and...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport earns split with Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park. Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Viking Academy among model/innovative high school programs in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts that have been awarded Innovative High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools. The Bristol system’s new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternative learning program to move off-site later...
BRISTOL, TN
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch including Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Tuesday July 26, 2022

A stalled front from the Mid Atlantic region into the Tennessee Valley will produce periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- 262230- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.A.0004.220726T1429Z-220727T0400Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Boone, Pearisburg, Salem, Galax, Marion,. Pulaski, Lexington, Floyd, Fincastle, Lewisburg, Radford,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

THP: Duo arrested after pursuit, crash in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A police chase in Greene County ended with a crash and two people getting arrested. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper attempted to stop an Infiniti M35 on U.S. 11E Tuesday morning but the driver fled. After a 12-minute chase, the car crashed on East Iron Bridge Road. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gobbles score Late Model, Mod 4 wins at Lonesome Pine

COEBURN, Va. — The son followed the father’s example. Josh Gobble won Saturday night’s Late Model feature at Lonesome Pine Raceway with his father Kirby Gobble in second. It was a reversal from the Mod 4 feature when Kirby Gobble scored the victory over Josh in a 1-2 finish.
COEBURN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Carter Railroad Museum sponsoring Labor Day excursion

JOHNSON CITY — The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor two scenic train excursions and an afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium over the Labor Day weekend in Chattanooga and Blue Ridge, Georgia.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: A new beginning

BRISTOL, Tenn. — When we first introduced you to Helen Donnelly in January of 2022, it was just days after her restaurant Taste Buds in Bristol, Tennessee caught on fire and closed. Donnelly said about that time, "it was hard, very hard." Helen's daughter Faith Dowdell who also works...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

William Robert “Rob” Whitehead

William Robert “Rob” Whitehead, 78, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Rob was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a son of the late Luther and Elsie Street Whitehead. Rob was a mechanic and was owner of Whitehead Garage for...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU offers enrollment 'opportunity of the decade'

Think it’s too late to enter college this fall? Think again, officials at East Tennessee State University say. “This summer has been a game changer for Tennessee students considering college,” Heather Levesque, director of Undergraduate Admissions at ETSU, said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Brighter Horizons to open in Rogersville

Since the COVID outbreak many organizations have suffered, including the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport, which last year was operating under limited capacity at its main facility off Stone Drive with its four satellite sites closed. Those were located at Reedy Pointe and Riverview in Kingsport and in Weber...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Phil’s Dream Pit to give back during Foster Family week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local barbecue joint announced it plans to celebrate its own Foster Family week by giving back to the community. Phil’s Dream Pit dishes out pulled pork, ribs, chicken and more, but it added something special to its menu. Foster children 18 years and younger can eat for free at the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

KPD appoints 1st woman to work as K-9 handler

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second-oldest police K-9 unit in the state introduced its newest K-9 handler — marking the first time a woman has held the position in the department’s history. The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Monday that Officer Carrie Phillips began her law enforcement career at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as […]
KINGSPORT, TN

