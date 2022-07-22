ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Former SCORI Justice, Robert Flanders, Disagrees w AG Neronha’s 2A Guidance

By Mike Stenhouse
oceanstatecurrent.com
 3 days ago

Former Associate Justice of the RI Supreme Court, Robert Flanders, says that current RI Attorney General, Peter Neronha, is “whistling past the graveyard … ” with regard to the AG’s interpretation...

oceanstatecurrent.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Sheldon Whitehouse join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the effect dark money is having on federal courts. Sen. Whitehouse also says the Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices are “doing the bidding of very big special interests that spent millions of dollars in dark money to put them on the court.”July 20, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The latest assault on our Constitution and the states

Once again it appears that policymakers in Washington, D.C. are trying to further centralize power and squeeze the sovereignty of the states. Federalism, which refers to the division of power between the federal government and the states, is a pillar of American constitutionalism. The United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has a bill before them that would set a dangerous precedent regarding tax policy if enacted. It’s called the STAMP Act, which stands for ‘Stop Taxes Against Menstrual Products Act of 2022’. It would tell states and local governments that they cannot levy a sales tax on the retail sale of menstrual products.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Bill to legalize cannabis nationwide introduced in Senate

July 21 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is hoping to reignite the fire to legalize marijuana nationwide. Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced Thursday the long-awaited Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act to allow states to set their own regulations on the pot industry. "It's no longer a question of 'if cannabis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Stenhouse
Person
Peter Neronha
Person
Robert Flanders
The Independent

California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Associate Justice#Politics Federal#Scori#Disagrees W Ag Neronha#The Ri Supreme Court#Ag#The Us Supreme Court
Fox News

Manchin, Republicans lambasted as 'deeply hostile' to clean energy by New York Times columnist

A New York Times op-ed accused Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., of siding with Republicans in being "deeply hostile" to the Biden administration's green climate agenda. Author Paul Krugman criticized Manchin for "pulling the plug" on what he calls the Biden administration's "last chance to do something meaningful about climate change," referring to the West Virginia senator's decision last Thursday to withhold his support for key Biden agenda elements, including tax increases for America's wealthiest and support for climate programs.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Betsy DeVos calls for abolishing the Department of Education

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said at a conservative education summit Saturday that she believes the Department of Education should be abolished, according to the Florida Phoenix. Driving the news: DeVos' rejection of the department she once led was well-received at the Moms for Liberty summit, which provided training on...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
Stateline

Supreme Court’s Gun Rights Decision Upends State Restrictions

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that expanded the right to carry firearms outside the home, gun rights activist Andrew Namiki Roberts rushed to the Honolulu Police Department to apply for four permits to carry handguns in public. He was fourth in line, surrounded by excited Hawaii gun owners who felt vindicated in their crusade for greater firearm access.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy