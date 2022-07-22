ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Alumnus Gavin Heslop Signs with New York Giants

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Stony Brook football alumnus Gavin Heslop has signed a contract with the New York Giants and will join the team ahead of training camp. Heslop enters his third season in the NFL and returns to the Tri-state area after spending the first two years...

