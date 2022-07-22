Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Cassadore Springs Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CASSADORE SPRINGS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MST WEDNESDAY FOR GILA COUNTY At 933 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Cassadore Springs Burn Scar. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Cassadore Springs. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Cassadore Springs Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Cassadore Springs Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilltop and Sawmill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO