We rank the top 20 position players that could be moved prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline. It seems crazy to even be writing this. Soto is the crown jewel of the deadline, and if the Nationals aren't in a rush to move him, he'll be highly coveted this winter. The opportunity to acquire a 23-year-old superstar rarely happens in MLB, so expect GM Mike Rizzo to take his time to ensure he gets the best haul. With teams like the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres Cardinals, and others in their championship window, expect plenty of clubs to make a push for Soto heading into the deadline.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO