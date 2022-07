Bruce Emory Dorsett, 60, of Brownfield went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by Brother Gail Faries and Rev. Steve Carter. Online condolences may be left for the family at brownfieldfuneralhome.com.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO